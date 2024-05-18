San Francisco Giants to Get Cy Young Winner Back Next Week
Reigning National League Cy Young winner Blake Snell is set to return for the San Francisco Giants next week, according to a report from NBC Sports Bay Area.
This comes after Snell put together another scintillating rehab start at Triple-A Sacramento on Friday night.
Giants manager Bob Melvin told reporters, including MLB.com, that Snell’s return could come as soon as Wednesday.
Snell, a left-hander, struck out 10 and threw five no-hit innings for the River Cats. The only blemish was when he hit a batter in the first inning. But, he induced a double play to get out of that jam.
Friday's start came after his first rehab game with Class A San Jose last Sunday. In that game against Stockton he threw four perfect innings, recorded an immaculate inning and struck out seven.
San Francisco has Jordan Hicks scheduled to pitch in Sunday’s finale against the Colorado Rockies. After that, the Giants have an off-day before they head to Pittsburgh for a three-game series. They have not set their rotation.
He is on the 15-day injured list as he suffered a strained adductor muscle in his last start. He is eligible to be activated.
San Francisco signed Snell in mid-March after he went the entire offseason with only one significant offer from the New York Yankees. He is pitching on a two-year deal with a player option after this season.
Snell did not pitch in extended spring training and instead started with the Giants after a short break to build up. It did not go well, as he went 0-3 with an 11.57 ERA.