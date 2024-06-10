San Francisco Giants Urged To Pursue Big Trade With Braves
The San Francisco Giants are in the middle of what has been a frustrating season thus far. They have the talent to be a playoff team, but injuries have plagued them and slowed them down.
At this point in the season, the Giants hold a 32-34 record. They are still very much in the playoff race, but they need to figure things out quickly. With that in mind, there are many monitoring San Francisco leading up to the MLB trade deadline.
Some believe that the Giants could get aggressive and become buyers ahead of the deadline. Others think that they're more likely to end up selling talent.
After signing Blake Snell in the offseason, many thought that San Francisco's starting pitching was going to lead them to success. In addition to Snell, they have Logan Webb, Jordan Hicks, Kyle Harrison, and Keaton Winn rounding out the rotation. However, there is a forgotten name that will be coming back from Tommy John surgery soon.
That name is Robbie Ray, who not that long ago was a rising star. Now, he's hopeful to get back on the diamond and get back to work.
With him nearing a return, one MLB writer believes that the Giants should consider trading him away.
Zach Presnell of FanSided has urged San Francisco to trade Ray ahead of the deadline. He suggested a big trade with the Atlanta Braves that would send the 32-year-old left-hander out of town.
In his trade scenario, Presnell has the Giants trading Ray and cash considerations to the Braves in exchange for right-hander Cade Kuehler and right-hander Darius Vines.
Vines is an intriguing addition in this move, as many believe he's ready to play at the major league level. However, he's stuck behind so much pitching talent in Atlanta. A fresh start with San Francisco could get him on the field immediately and help him realize his full potential.
As for Kuehler, he would provide big-time potential for the future for the Giants. He is a hard-throwing pitcher with a great fastball and a good slider as well. Kuehler has the potential to be a key impact player in the future for San Francisco.
Moving on from Ray is worth it to acquire two players that could be long-term pieces. There is no guarantee that Ray will return to form either, which is a major risk for the Braves. But the upside they could get to compete now with the move could make them pull the trigger.
While this is all a hypothetical trade idea, it's one that could make perfect sense for both teams. There is no telling what the Giants are going to end up doing when all is said and done, but acquiring two talented arms like Kuehler and Vines for a player like Ray would be a no-brainer.