Young Star Accomplished Something San Francisco Giants Haven't Seen Since 1984
The San Francisco Giants have two All-Stars, as Logan Webb and Heliot Ramos earned the prestigious honor.
Webb, who has a strong case of being one of the top arms in Major League Baseball, was expected to be an All-Star entering the year.
Ramos, however, shocked many with the production he's provided this season.
The talent was always there for the 24-year-old, but he's truly put it all together in 2024. In 215 at-bats, he's slashing .302/.372/.535 with 13 home runs and 11 doubles. The Giants have been looking for a young player who could be a franchise talent, and the Puerto Rico native looks to be just that.
Even he admitted that he didn't expect to be here, according to Henry Palattella of MLB.com.
"I still can't believe it," Ramos said. "I'm here and I'm very grateful. I wasn't planning on being here so it's a blessing that it happened. I play my heart out every day; not to be an All-Star but just because I want to help the team win."
But, he is, and Ramos now puts himself in San Francisco history.
"Heliot Ramos was a MLB Pipeline preseason top 100 prospect for four straight years: 2021's No. 81, 2020's No. 65, 2019's No. 92 and 2018's No. 63. Now, in 2024, he's an All-Star in his age-24 season. He's the Giants' youngest All-Star by age-season since Joe Panik in 2015 and their youngest such outfielder since Chili Davis in 1984. Development isn't always linear. Baseball is so hard. But stories like this are why it's the best," according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com.
Considering some of the talent that's been in the organization, it shows the type of season the young man is having.
Entering the year, if they knew they'd get this type of production out of Ramos, everyone would've considered it a massive win. That's still how it looks, but it's interesting to think about how San Francisco would look without him putting a historic stretch together.
Young players are always tough to judge, but his first 76 combined at-bats in 2022 and 2023 show why it's important not to give up on young talent too soon.
Ramos, who should only get better, will be a big part of the Giants' hopeful success in the second half.