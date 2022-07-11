Analysis: 5 Relievers Mariners Could Target to Bolster Surging Bullpen at Deadline

Thanks in part to a bullpen resurgence, the Mariners have won 16 of their last 19 games. Over this stretch, their relievers have sat atop the majors in fWAR (1.4), ERA (1.23), FIP (2.66) and WPA (3.34) and rank top-five or better in several other statistical categories.

As such, some may argue the unit is the most complete on Seattle's roster, rendering any future additions unnecessary. Plus, the team has finally called upon a potential high-leverage option in rookie starter-turned-reliever Matt Brash in the wake of Ken Giles' unfortunate shoulder injury.

But bullpens are fickle and can derail a season as easily as they can save it. Injuries occur and pitchers regress and it's on a general manager and their staff to do everything in their power to take preventative measures.

Specifically with the Mariners, there are still multiple relievers they could feasibly upgrade over in their current bullpen. At 45-42 and holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Blue Jays for the American League's third and final wild-card spot, adding such luxuries should absolutely be on the table.

While the top of the market will cost interested teams significant returns, most available relievers should be had at a more-than-reasonable price. Ultimately, the Mariners don't need more high-leverage arms, but pitchers who give them a bit more probability than the likes of Jacob Barnes, Tommy Milone, etc. and don't carry an overwhelmingly hefty price tag.

Here are five relievers who could fit the bill for Seattle when the trade deadline swings around on August 2.