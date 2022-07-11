Analysis: 5 Relievers Mariners Could Target to Bolster Surging Bullpen at Deadline
Thanks in part to a bullpen resurgence, the Mariners have won 16 of their last 19 games. Over this stretch, their relievers have sat atop the majors in fWAR (1.4), ERA (1.23), FIP (2.66) and WPA (3.34) and rank top-five or better in several other statistical categories.
As such, some may argue the unit is the most complete on Seattle's roster, rendering any future additions unnecessary. Plus, the team has finally called upon a potential high-leverage option in rookie starter-turned-reliever Matt Brash in the wake of Ken Giles' unfortunate shoulder injury.
But bullpens are fickle and can derail a season as easily as they can save it. Injuries occur and pitchers regress and it's on a general manager and their staff to do everything in their power to take preventative measures.
Specifically with the Mariners, there are still multiple relievers they could feasibly upgrade over in their current bullpen. At 45-42 and holding the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Blue Jays for the American League's third and final wild-card spot, adding such luxuries should absolutely be on the table.
While the top of the market will cost interested teams significant returns, most available relievers should be had at a more-than-reasonable price. Ultimately, the Mariners don't need more high-leverage arms, but pitchers who give them a bit more probability than the likes of Jacob Barnes, Tommy Milone, etc. and don't carry an overwhelmingly hefty price tag.
Here are five relievers who could fit the bill for Seattle when the trade deadline swings around on August 2.
LHP Steven Okert, Marlins
Okert has walked 12.4 percent of the batters he's faced this season and the contrast of his 2.51 ERA to his 5.02 FIP suggests he's been a tad bit lucky overall. But the 31-year old southpaw is missing a ton of bats and generating weak contact at an elite clip, ranking in the 99th percentile in hard-hit rate (25.8 percent) and the 84th percentile in strikeout rate (28.9 percent) up to this point. Additionally, opponents are hitting just .139 against his slider, which has induced a 36 percent whiff rate and a 21.9 percent put away rate. He's also been equally as good against righties as he has against lefties, running averages of .175 or lower on each side of the plate. Assuming the Marlins are at least open to selling off the fringes, Okert would be a solid name to add to the back end of the Mariners' bullpen.
RHP Wil Crowe, Pirates
In the midst of a career season and just five years removed from being a second-round draft pick of the Nationals, Crowe should be the most expensive name on this list. He has fully transitioned to the bullpen in 2022 after struggling as a starter to begin his major league career, which has been a revelation for both he and the Pirates thus far. He currently leads all qualified MLB relievers in generating weak contact, coming in at a ridiculously impressive 21.2 percent mark, and is averaging a strikeout per inning pitched. Walks have been a bit of a consistent issue for him throughout the season, resulting in a BB/9 of 4.17, but he's posted above-average numbers or better in almost every other major statistical category and has done so throwing the second-most innings (47.2) of any pure reliever in the league.
RHP Chris Stratton, Pirates
Stratton's ERA has ballooned to 5.13, but that shouldn't scare anyone off. He's still a highly intriguing arm with elite spin rates on both his fastball and curveball and a knack for getting opposing hitters to swing outside of the zone, ranking in the 95th percentile in chase rate. He can also be deployed for multiple innings, whether it be as an opener or long man, though he'd be more than just a Milone upgrade for the Mariners. There's a lot they could do with an arm like his, and he's under club control beyond this season.
RHP Tanner Rainey, Nationals
Serving as the Nationals' closer this season, Rainey has seemingly overcome the walk issues that plagued him a year ago and is still striking out a ton of hitters. The 3.90 BB/9 he's currently running still isn't ideal, but it's a vast improvement from where he was. In 30 innings pitched this season, the 29-year old righty has struck out 28.1 percent of the batters he's squared off against while posting the second-lowest barrel rate of his career (10.1 percent). Despite being Washington's most prominent high-leverage reliever, his relatively high WHIP (1.30) and home run to fly ball rate (12.5 percent) should keep his cost of acquisition within the ballpark for Seattle.
RHP Joe Jiménez, Tigers
It appears Jiménez has shaken whatever it was that held him back the past two seasons, heading into the All-Star break with an 11.69 K/9, 1.95 BB/9, 3.06 ERA and 2.36 FIP. His Baseball Savant page is glowing red, putting him in the 80th percentile or better in nine of 13 categories, including whiff rate (80th), chase rate (82nd) and xwOBA (88th). It's possible this level of production could see him command a bigger return than someone like Crowe, though he's only under club control through next season and carries an uncomfortably inconsistent track record with him. There's some risk involved here, but the arm is huge and could make a surging Mariners bullpen all the more dangerous.