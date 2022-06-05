Skip to main content

Analysis: DFA'd Sunday, Willie Calhoun Should Be on Mariners' Radar

The Mariners have an offensive depth issue and they don't have many options to fix it at the moment. However, an opportunity may have just presented itself in the form of Willie Calhoun, who was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Sunday.

Ahead of their rubber match with the Mariners on Sunday, the Rangers designated left fielder Willie Calhoun for assignment. 

This was bound to happen sooner or later. Calhoun, who was acquired in the 2017 trade that sent right-handed pitcher Yu Darvish to the Dodgers, had formally requested a trade back in April. Then, after slashing a dreadful .136/.283/.273 in 18 games, he was demoted to Triple-A Round Rock on May 2. 

Despite his struggles, however, Calhoun is an interesting player sure to generate plenty of interest now that he's available. The 27-year old was a highly touted prospect coming up in Los Angeles' farm system and, while his overall career numbers have been underwhelming at best, his time in the big leagues has not come without some positives. 

Calhoun is a high contact hitter (85.2 percent) who's running career strikeout and walk rates of 15.2 and seven percent, respectively. Through 927 plate appearances at the major league level, he has hit .241/.300/.407 with 32 home runs, 103 RBI and a wRC+ of 85. 

But while those numbers aren't awful, his career fWAR currently sits at a jarring -2.2, which is mostly attributed to his well below-average defense. Calhoun has exclusively played left field as a major leaguer and he's struggled mightily out there, carrying an abysmal -14 defensive runs saved to his credit. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Even his best season, 2019, was massively dragged down by his poor play in the field. He was legitimately good at the plate, posting career highs in batting average (.269), on-base percentage (.323), slugging percentage (.524), wRC+ (110), barrel rate (5.4 percent), home runs (21) and RBI (48) in 83 games, but he finished with an fWAR of just 0.2. 

Essentially, whichever team lands Calhoun in the coming days will likely be best served deploying him as a designated hitter only. That could make him a non-fit with the Mariners, who will need the DH spot for the likes of Kyle Lewis (knee/concussion) and eventually Mitch Haniger (ankle), but it would also behoove them to try and upgrade their bench by any means necessary. 

The three non-catchers Seattle is currently rotating off its bench—Abraham Toro, Dylan Moore and Sam Haggerty—have combined for a .166 batting average this season. Plus, Mike Ford, who's taken the majority of DH reps with Lewis out of the lineup, was DFA'd on Saturday to make room on the team's 26-man roster for left-handed reliever Ryan Borucki. 

There is also no guarantee that Lewis, who struggled to play consistently during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma, will be able to take on a full week's worth of at-bats when he returns from concussion protocol. Furthermore, with Borucki in and Ford out, the Mariners now have a nine-man bullpen, which is unlikely to last too long.  

So if general manager Jerry Dipoto and his staff have interest in Calhoun, they have a spot to give him. And they should, considering what little offensive production they've gotten from their bench in the early going.

This isn't to say Calhoun is a likely fix to Seattle's depth issues—he's not—but it's worth a shot to potentially raise the offense's floor, especially with little-to-no other options out on the trade market. 

In This Article (2)

Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners
Texas Rangers
Texas Rangers

USATSI_16160741
Front Office

Analysis: DFA'd Sunday, Willie Calhoun Should Be on Mariners' Radar

By Ty Dane Gonzalez4 minutes ago
DC8B4343-B276-4207-8F56-AC1A50D77C8A
News

Mariners Acquire LHP Ryan Borucki From Blue Jays

By Colby Patnode17 hours ago
USATSI_18435243
Front Office

Mariners Trade-a-Day: JT Brubaker

By Colby PatnodeJun 4, 2022
USATSI_18438051
Game Day

3 Up, 3 Down: The Good (and Less Good) Vibes of Mariners' 4-3 Stunner Over Rangers

By Ty Dane GonzalezJun 4, 2022
USATSI_18313444
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: 6 Hottest Rangers Mariners Will Face This Weekend

By Ty Dane GonzalezJun 3, 2022
USATSI_18114864
Front Office

Mariners Trade-a-Day: Nelson Cruz

By Colby PatnodeJun 3, 2022
USATSI_18338578
News

Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez Named American League Rookie of the Month For May

By Ty Dane GonzalezJun 3, 2022
USATSI_18423295
Game Day

3 Up, 3 Down: Mariners Find Hero in Diego Castillo, Get Shaky Start From Chris Flexen in 7-6 Win Over Orioles

By Ty Dane GonzalezJun 3, 2022