Analysis: Mariners Need Mitch Haniger Back to Make Run at Playoffs

The Mariners have been hit by a myriad of injuries and suspensions over the last few weeks, leaving the roster perilously thin.

Most notably, a high ankle sprain robbed outfielder Mitch Haniger of May and June—months where the team has fallen behind in the standings. Seattle desperately needs the leadership and middle-of-the-order bat Haniger provides if it wants to compete for the postseason.

The lineup currently lacks punch; and when you're consistently fielding multiple Triple-A type bats, struggles are bound to ensue. The outfield has been one of the biggest contributors to the Mariners' offensive struggles, with Julio Rodríguez and, at times, Jesse Winker being the lone exceptions.

Unless a significant addition is made to the roster via trade, Haniger is one of the only reinforcements that could be joining the ballclub anytime soon. Frankly, Seattle should make a deal for an outfielder in the meantime, though it may not see it that way.

One of the biggest impacts Haniger has is as a leader in the clubhouse. His piece in the Players' Tribune last year certainly reinforces this, as he has embraced the challenge of winning in Seattle and it showed last season.

The 31-year old could give the Mariners some much needed production with men on base as well—an area of great weakness for them throughout this season. Haniger was right in the middle of some of the team's biggest moments last season, coming up clutch over and over again.

Another huge reason the Mariners need Haniger back is his ability to hit lefties. According to FanGraphs, Seattle is currently slashing just .224/.320/.374 against southpaws this season. That mark is good for 21st in all of baseball, and Haniger significantly improves this.

Obviously, playoff hopes do not rest on one player. General manager Jerry Dipoto could delve into a deep farm system to acquire an outfield bat for support and to help sustain in the absence of Haniger and Kyle Lewis. But this team needs Haniger in so many ways.