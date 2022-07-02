Analysis: Mariners Need to Play Sam Haggerty More

The Mariners have been dealing with a very thin roster for most of the year. Losing Mitch Haniger and Kyle Lewis early in the season, as well as Ty France to a recent injury and both J.P. Crawford and Jesse Winker to suspension, has greatly challenged the depth of the organization.

Nevertheless, one player who has shined and deserves more opportunity Sam Haggerty. In fact, he should be given the chance to play every day as Crawford and Winker serve their staggered suspensions.

Haggerty was a draftee of the Guardians in the 24th round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Over the course of his minor league career he showed the ability to play nearly every position on the field, logging innings everywhere but first base and catcher. The 28-year old offers a blend of speed and defensive versatility that can be valuable, but there is also some interesting aspects about his bat.

The New Mexico alum is a career .253/.357/.388 hitter in the minor leagues, showing an ability to get on base at a high level. Despite hitting a ball to Eutaw Street in Baltimore last season, Haggerty relies on a line drive approach and uses his legs to put the game in motion.

This was evident in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Orioles, when Haggerty was called upon to start in right field following the injury to Taylor Trammell the night before. He responded with three base hits, coming in the form of two doubles and a bunt single.

Haggerty has a high contact/speed profile, and his ability to play all over the field could be useful for the Mariners. As switch-hitter, he hits lefties well and could be a candidate to start at second base for the time being.

While Adam Frazier will likely turn it around at some point, June was a rough go for him and his playing time has started to decrease. Haggerty could be the option that fills in to spell Frazier against lefties, unless general manager Jerry Dipoto makes a deal in the coming days or weeks.

The Mariners have been successful in the games Haggerty has appeared in, going 9-6.