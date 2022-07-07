Analysis: Mariners' Solution to Second Base Could Be in Baltimore

The Mariners have a problem at second base, which was also present throughout the 2021 season until the team acquired Abraham Toro from the Astros. The move stabilized the position for two months, but the need was still unfilled entering the 2022 offseason. As a result, general manager Jerry Dipoto went out and acquired Adam Frazier, a 2021 All-Star, to man the position and solidify the top of the order.

Now cut to July 6 and Frazier is miles away from the player he once was. The struggles he faced after being traded to San Diego followed him to Seattle and, heading into Thursday's slate of games, he is slashing .219/.287/.290 with a 71 wRC+ and a 0.1 fWAR. At 83 games into the year, there isn't a nice way to say it: Frazier has been a massive disappointment.

The Mariners' farm system and player development, as good as it is, has thus far been unable to produce a home-grown option at second base and the best candidates are years away. But the team is ready to compete now and second base has become a black hole. Seattle ranks 24th in baseball in fWAR from the position and 27th in wRC+.

The problem, however, remains the lack of quality candidates to take over the job. The league median for wRC+ is just 90—a sign that finding an average bat at the position is difficult. Joey Wendle is likely the best everyday option to be made available unless the Rays randomly decided to trade the injured Brandon Lowe. And while both would be massive upgrades, the Mariners can improve the position without sacrificing major pieces that could take them out of talks for a starting pitcher or outfielder.

You see, Dylan Moore is a better defender than Frazier at second base. He also hits for more power, is faster and steals more bases. The issue with Moore is that he's not an everyday player. But what he can do is handle left-handed pitching, slashing .220/.373/.424 against southpaws with a 135 wRC+. Moore just needs a platoon partner who can handle the duties against righties.

Enter Ramón Urías. The 28-year old infielder enters today slashing just .229/.278/.385, but despite being a right-handed hitter himself, Urías handles right-handed pitching quite well. This year, all while battling injuries, he has posted a .242/.279/.422 slash line, which is good for a 95 wRC+. However, in 2021, the utility man slashed .315/.402/.420 with a 131 wRC+.

Defensively, Urías is fringe-average at second, but actually appears the most at home at third base. He has played more than 275 innings of second base and more than 400 innings at third and shortstop as well. He provides some versatility around the field, allowing manager Scott Servais and his staff some freedom off the bench that will soon lack such versatility.

Urías won't be pricey, but he's unlikely to be free. He has four years of club control after 2022, but the Orioles have two top middle infield prospects they could be looking to play in the coming weeks. Baltimore has some need for pitching in its organization, so a player like Bryan Woo, Isaiah Campbell or Stephen Kolek could be appealing.

Fans always want the star players and if Seattle could get Lowe for a good price, he'd obviously be the easy answer for second base. But the market needs to cooperate and, considering the likely cost of second base upgrades, finding a viable platoon partner for Moore may be the smartest way to go.