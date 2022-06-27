Analysis: 6 Hitters to Help Mariners Replace Ty France
The Mariners have lost Ty France to a Grade 2 flexor strain in his left arm. While it appears they may have avoided the worst-case scenario, they'll still be without their best hitter for an extended period of time.
With the team is still five games under .500 and 6.0 games back of the final playoff spot, it cannot afford to wait for France's return. Multiple holes were already present on the roster before the injury occurred, but nothing quite compares to the void left by France's absence.
Fortunately for Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, there are options available that could ease the concern felt after the loss of such an important player. What matters most is not necessarily replacing the position left open by France, but more so the production. The bat acquired does not need to be a first baseman, though that is the easiest place to find it. But coming as close to possible as replacing the numbers is priority No. 1, leaving both second base, designated hitter and/or the outfield as areas to get the needed production.
With these factors in mind, there are a handful of options that could be available right now and some that could be made available shortly. The direction the team decides to go could dictate the outcome of this season.
C.J. Cron, Rockies
2022 stats: .292/.343/.545, 17 home runs, 52 RBI, 130 wRC+
Cron is likely going to be the Rockies' lone All-Star representative, but that doesn't mean he's not available via trade. He is under club control through next season, so he's not a rental, but the Rockies find themselves in the overbearing National League West without any real hope of competing against the Giants, Dodgers or Padres anytime in the next half-decade. Cron does have the dreaded Coors Field split, so Seattle's analysts will need to correctly identify if the bat will play in T-Mobile Park for this to be an impact addition.
Garrett Cooper, Marlins
2022 stats: .312/.380/.462, five home runs, 25 RBI, 141 wRC+
Like Cron, Cooper isn't a rental and is under club control through the 2023 season. Unlike Cron, Cooper doesn't have the "Coors Factor" looming over his head and his career slash line of .288/.360/.455 suggests that he is a legitimately good hitter. He did log over 300 innings in right field in 2021, so he carries some versatility, but he should largely stay anchored to first base and DH if the Mariners acquire him.
Josh Bell, Nationals
2022 stats: .302/.385/.488, 11 home runs, 45 RBI, 141 wRC+,
Unlike the first two names on the list, Bell is a true rental and the Nationals have to be ready to sell their pieces. Like Cooper, Bell does have some outfield experience but should ultimately play just first base and DH. He's a switch-hitter, which is something that will appeal to Mariners manager Scott Servais, who loves to have diverse handedness in his lineup.
Nelson Cruz, Nationals
2022 stats: .248/.331/.382, seven home runs, 38 RBI, 101 wRC+,
Who doesn't love Nelson Cruz? He's the first non-first baseman to check in on this list (though he did play some first in 2021) and has the most underwhelming numbers of the group. But a closer look shows that since May 1, Cruz is hitting .296/.372/.463. Additionally, he provides some of the veteran leadership that was lost with the injuries to Mitch Haniger and Tom Murphy. He is an easy fit even after France returns, so don't be surprised if we see a reunion.
Trey Mancini, Orioles
2022 stats: .285/.364/.430, seven home runs, 27 RBI, 128 wRC+,
It feels weird to say this, but the Mariners could get more out of Mancini simply by taking him out of Camden Yards. The awful changes to Baltimore's home ballpark have hurt Mancini more than anybody else and the powerful veteran is a free agent after this season. Baltimore may not want to pull the trigger yet, but it faces a daunting task in a division where it's clearly the worst team. Mancini could be packaged with a reliever to help Seattle knock out two needs in one fell swoop.
Brandon Drury, Reds
2022 stats: .270/.331/.513, 14 home runs, 36 RBI, 129 wRC+,
Drury is likely going to net the Reds a decent prospect, which is exactly what they had hoped for when they signed him to a minor league deal this spring. He's in the midst of a breakout season and his ability to play all over the infield allows the Mariners to do some creative things elsewhere. He's not an everyday first base bat, but he would likely push Adam Frazier into more of a platoon/utility role and would absolutely help fill some of the gaps created by France's injury.