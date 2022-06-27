Analysis: 6 Hitters to Help Mariners Replace Ty France

The Mariners have lost Ty France to a Grade 2 flexor strain in his left arm. While it appears they may have avoided the worst-case scenario, they'll still be without their best hitter for an extended period of time.

With the team is still five games under .500 and 6.0 games back of the final playoff spot, it cannot afford to wait for France's return. Multiple holes were already present on the roster before the injury occurred, but nothing quite compares to the void left by France's absence.

Fortunately for Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto, there are options available that could ease the concern felt after the loss of such an important player. What matters most is not necessarily replacing the position left open by France, but more so the production. The bat acquired does not need to be a first baseman, though that is the easiest place to find it. But coming as close to possible as replacing the numbers is priority No. 1, leaving both second base, designated hitter and/or the outfield as areas to get the needed production.

With these factors in mind, there are a handful of options that could be available right now and some that could be made available shortly. The direction the team decides to go could dictate the outcome of this season.

C.J. Cron, Rockies

2022 stats: .292/.343/.545, 17 home runs, 52 RBI, 130 wRC+

Cron is likely going to be the Rockies' lone All-Star representative, but that doesn't mean he's not available via trade. He is under club control through next season, so he's not a rental, but the Rockies find themselves in the overbearing National League West without any real hope of competing against the Giants, Dodgers or Padres anytime in the next half-decade. Cron does have the dreaded Coors Field split, so Seattle's analysts will need to correctly identify if the bat will play in T-Mobile Park for this to be an impact addition.