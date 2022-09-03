Do Mitch Haniger and Luis Castillo Have Futures With Mariners?

On Friday morning, Jeff Passan of ESPN joined Mike Salk on 710 Seattle Sports to chat about the Mariners and the future of a few key players. Passan discussed both Luis Castillo and Mitch Haniger, and their future in Seattle.

Passan indicated that signing Castillo to an extension would be the "logical next step" in the progression of the Mariners' franchise. Castillo is a free agent after the 2023 season, but his fit in Seattle long-term is undeniable.

After putting up great numbers in a very hitter-friendly ballpark in Cincinnati, the 29-year old has flourished in his short time in the confines of T-Mobile Park so far.

Seattle has George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, and Robbie Ray all locked up for several more seasons. Castillo is the most logical player on the current roster to be extended, along with perhaps All-Star first baseman Ty France.

Passan remarks that the deal could look somewhat like the one Ray this past offseason, which came in at five years, $115 million, or north of what Joe Musgrove got in San Diego, which was for five years and $100 million. The deal makes tons of sense for both sides; and while Passan wasn't technically reporting anything, the fit is certainly intuitive.

Mitch Haniger was the other player in discussion between Passan and Salk. Haniger has been one of the best hitters on the team over the last few years, but is aging and often injured.

Going into his age 32 season, however, Passan sees a fit in Seattle. Passan said Haniger would "absolutely" be open to an extension before hitting free agency, or accepting the qualifying offer to remain in Seattle next season.

Both of these would allow Haniger to stay in Seattle without having to test the open market, and would allow the Mariners to keep a hugely impactful bat in the lineup. Either way you slice it, keeping good players in the organization and bringing in new ones is the new standard for the Mariners, who will look to build a perennial contender.

Keeping Castillo and Haniger in Seattle could be something we see sooner rather than later.



