Skip to main content

Do Mitch Haniger and Luis Castillo Have Futures With Mariners?

ESPN's Jeff Passan joined 710 Seattle Sports on Friday morning and had some interesting things to say about a few players on the Mariners' roster. Could Mitch Haniger and Luis Castillo be extended? What do their futures in Seattle look like?

On Friday morning, Jeff Passan of ESPN joined Mike Salk on 710 Seattle Sports to chat about the Mariners and the future of a few key players. Passan discussed both Luis Castillo and Mitch Haniger, and their future in Seattle. 

Passan indicated that signing Castillo to an extension would be the "logical next step" in the progression of the Mariners' franchise. Castillo is a free agent after the 2023 season, but his fit in Seattle long-term is undeniable. 

After putting up great numbers in a very hitter-friendly ballpark in Cincinnati, the 29-year old has flourished in his short time in the confines of T-Mobile Park so far. 

Seattle has George Kirby, Logan Gilbert, and Robbie Ray all locked up for several more seasons. Castillo is the most logical player on the current roster to be extended, along with perhaps All-Star first baseman Ty France. 

Passan remarks that the deal could look somewhat like the one Ray this past offseason, which came in at five years, $115 million, or north of what Joe Musgrove got in San Diego, which was for five years and $100 million. The deal makes tons of sense for both sides; and while Passan wasn't technically reporting anything, the fit is certainly intuitive. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mitch Haniger was the other player in discussion between Passan and Salk. Haniger has been one of the best hitters on the team over the last few years, but is aging and often injured. 

Going into his age 32 season, however, Passan sees a fit in Seattle. Passan said Haniger would "absolutely" be open to an extension before hitting free agency, or accepting the qualifying offer to remain in Seattle next season. 

Both of these would allow Haniger to stay in Seattle without having to test the open market, and would allow the Mariners to keep a hugely impactful bat in the lineup. Either way you slice it, keeping good players in the organization and bringing in new ones is the new standard for the Mariners, who will look to build a perennial contender. 

Keeping Castillo and Haniger in Seattle could be something we see sooner rather than later. 


In This Article (3)

Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners
Luis Castillo
Luis Castillo
Mitch Haniger
Mitch Haniger

DE3E49E5-8452-408C-90E1-1783622E778B
Front Office

Do Mitch Haniger and Luis Castillo Have Futures With Mariners?

By Benjamin Ranieri
C9B64871-69B1-458C-920E-837E1F6F7D0C
Front Office

Erik Swanson Has Been an Elite Reliever For Mariners

By Benjamin Ranieri
USATSI_18954201
Front Office

Analysis: How Valuable Has Cal Raleigh Been For Mariners?

By Benjamin Ranieri
USATSI_18964194
Game Day

Everything Comes Full Circle For Matthew Boyd, Mariners

By Benjamin Ranieri
USATSI_18954780
Front Office

Chris Flexen Reaches 300 Innings With Mariners, Earns Vesting Option

By Benjamin Ranieri
USATSI_18533405 (1)
Front Office

Mariners September Roster Expansion Predictions

By Benjamin Ranieri
USATSI_18866846
Front Office

What Is Going on With Mariners 1B Ty France?

By Benjamin Ranieri
USATSI_8484018
Front Office

Inside the Mariners' Favorite Ichiro Moments

By Benjamin Ranieri