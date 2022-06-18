Mariners OF Kyle Lewis' Toughness, Motivation Is Not Up For Debate

The physical trauma Kyle Lewis has endured and the tremendous emotional toll that has naturally taken would be too much for most to bear, let alone an extraordinarily talented 26-year old just looking to get his career off the ground and maintain it.

Since being taken by the Mariners with pick No. 11 in the 2016 MLB Draft, Lewis has suffered two major knee injuries and made his way back from the first to completion, going on to be named the American League's Rookie of the Year in 2020. The second—a surgically-repaired torn right meniscus—has come with multiple setbacks and is still ultimately a work in progress, but one the Georgia-born outfielder was able to overcome well enough to return to the major league level following a 358-day hiatus.

As such, it would take a special kind of ignorance and foolishness to put Lewis' mental fortitude in question. Time and time again he has exhibited an unwavering desire and ability to succeed at the highest level of the sport, and everything that has impeded him from doing so has been purely out of his control. Unfortunately, witless accusations that claim otherwise have embarrassingly plagued a fanbase that has joyfully bathed in his accomplishments—and surely will again—without hesitation.

Lewis has been out of commission with a concussion since May 29—the day after Astros right-handed pitcher José Urquidy tagged him with a 76.9 MPH slider. The ball initially contacted Lewis' left shoulder before ricocheting up and under his ear after his helmet fell off. He stayed in the game and later scored on an RBI single by first baseman Ty France, then made his next at-bat before being replaced by Dylan Moore in the bottom of the eighth.

Manager Scott Servais even had Lewis in the lineup the very next day, but removed him shortly thereafter as the Mercer product entered concussion protocol. At the time of this writing, he has yet to resume baseball activities.

The injury did not appear serious at face value, especially when contrasted with the 90.6 MPH sinker Justin Upton took directly to the head in his Mariners debut on Friday night. Unlike Lewis, Upton was able to return on Saturday and served as the team's designated hitter for game one of a doubleheader with the Angels.

This has added more fuel to the mind-numbing narrative a particular sect of Seattle's fanbase and blogosphere has irresponsibly pushed that Lewis is either soft or the team is using his concussion as a cover-up for an issue with his knee.

Let's make two things clear:

Concussions and their symptoms vary in severity from person to person and situation to situation. We are not Kyle Lewis and therefore cannot understand what exactly he's experiencing.

Playing doctor and dabbling in conspiracy theories has become commonplace on social media platforms like Twitter over the past two years, so the fact this has gained any sort of traction comes as no surprise. But that doesn't make it any less despicable and insulting to Lewis, who's yet again been dealt an unfavorable hand.

Concussions are a serious matter that can—and have—derailed great careers. Just ask former Twins All-Star first baseman Justin Morneau. They can also have a significant impact on the remainder of a person's lifetime, as evidenced by the growing amount of data on the subject in the football world.

Speculating and passing judgment in this manner, when no one but the player and team have a sense of context, is shameful. Put the Fisher-Price stethoscope away and touch grass.