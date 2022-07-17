Mariners Preview For 2022 MLB Draft

Reports within the industry have been linking the Mariners to college bats in the first round. However, things can change quickly as the draft unfolds and certain players are available.

If any of its preferred college bats are gone, it seems to be near consensus Seattle will take a college pitcher. I have written numerous profiles on potential targets for the Mariners at pick No. 21 and selected the players with this information in mind.

Here are some other names they have been connected to among major draft publications that I have not covered:

LHP Connor Prielipp, Alabama

RHP Cade Horton, Oklahoma

RHP Blade Tidwell, Tennessee

LHP Carson Whisenhunt, East Carolina

RHP Dylan Lesko, Buford (GA)

OF Jacob Melton, Oregon State

OF Dylan Beavers, California

I will also be including a comprehensive list of who the top publications are mocking to the Mariners with their first pick. It is worth noting that many of these outlets share/take information from each other and that Seattle is notoriously a very tight-lipped organization. That being said, here is what the experts are predicting:

MLB Pipeline (Jim Callis): LHP Cooper Hjerpe, Oregon State

MLB Pipeline (Jonathan Mayo): Hjerpe

NBC Sports: Hjerpe

ESPN (Kiley McDaniel): LHP Connor Prielipp, Alabama

Prospects Live: Hjerpe

Perfect Game: Hjerpe

Bleacher Report: OF Chase DeLauter, James Madison

The overwhelming expert consensus here seems to be Hjerpe. While this is probably based on insider information, I do wonder if the Mariners are just being stereotyped for their historical interest in first-round college arms. After all, from 2018 to 2020, Seattle selected only college arms with its first picks in Logan Gilbert, George Kirby and Emerson Hancock.

Following last year's draft where Seattle surprised the entire industry with its prep-heavy, early-round selections (Harry Ford, Edwin Arroyo, and Michael Morales), I really think anything could happen at pick No. 21. I have outlined the following possible selections and have graded them based on my personal preferences:

LHP Cooper Hjerpe, Oregon State: A-

If it ain't broke, don't fix it. Seattle has proven to be one of baseball's best organizations at developing college pitching. Hjerpe would thrive in the system with a relatively quick track to the big leagues.

SS Zach Neto, Campbell: A

While Neto likely will not be available when Seattle picks, he would be a great value and would address the lack of quality up-the-middle players within its upper minors. He is also reportedly near the top of the Mariners' board, so they would love it if he fell to them.

OF Drew Gilbert, Tennessee: B+

Gilbert is one of the higher-floor college bats in the class and, with promising underlying data, he could also have a moderately high ceiling. Gilbert is not my favorite college bat of this bunch, but he would not be a bad pick by any means.

OF Spencer Jones, Vanderbilt: A+

For my money, Jones has one of the highest ceilings in this class. He is the best athlete in the draft and it would be exciting to see what Seattle could do with his unique skillset.

SS Jett Williams, Rockwall-Heath (TX): B+

Williams would be a great pick for Seattle, presenting a ton of upside as a quality all-around up-the-middle player. While he may be undersized at 5-foot-8, he makes up for it with his elite athleticism and contact skills.

OF Chase DeLauter, James Madison: A-

I would really like this pick, as DeLauter is a high-upside collegiate bat. He projects long-term as a corner outfielder, but he is a good athlete and his bat should play. He has plus power and elite plate discipline and contact skills; DeLauter controls the zone about as well as anyone else in the class

SS Eric Brown, Coastal Carolina: B

Brown is a fun player and would likely be an under-slot option for Seattle at pick No. 21. He has elite contact and chase rates and he offers a lot of valuable positional versatility in the infield. Brown might be a risky pick, though, with his unorthodox swing and setup.

RHP Justin Campbell, Oklahoma State: B-

I just wrote about Campbell and if the Mariners pass on him, it would likely confirm they did not think that they could help him add velocity, or just were not in love with the profile. I think there are a lot better options than Campbell, even under slot value.