Status Report: Mariners RHP Paul Sewald

After helping lead the Mariners' bullpen to a spectacular season in 2021, there was skepticism as to whether or not Paul Sewald could repeat this performance. So far in 2022, Sewald has met expectations; and in many ways, he seems like a guy who is here to stay.

Sewald was a revelation in 2021, throwing 64.2 innings with 104 strikeouts. Time and time again he was trusted to dominate some of the best hitters in baseball, and he repeatedly obliged throughout the year. He did all of this after a call-up in May, and throwing that many innings in such a short time took a toll on Sewald.

He struggled late in the season and admitted he was tired and didn’t have this same zip he did early in the season. But Seattle manager Scott Servais has continued to trust and ride Sewald this season and it has paid off.

While the strikeouts are slightly down, the production is still there. He has thrown 29.2 innings this season, with 32 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.73. Although his FIP sits at 4.08, Sewald essentially looks like the same guy in 2022.

A fastball-slider combination is all the 31-year old relies on, and it is a potent duo. His slider has regressed from an average of 3.3 inches of horizontal movement to 1.9 inches, but it is still well above league-average. This may be a large part of the reason for the regression in strikeouts.

Although his slider has regressed, his fastball has actually ticked up a notch. After posting a fastball in the 90th percentile of spin rate in 2021, his fastball is now sitting in the 96th percentile. This combination is a deadly weapon for Sewald and should continue to be effective.

The former Met has an impressive Baseball Savant page, which shows exactly how good Sewald has been and how good he will continue to be.

Although it may seem like he has given up too much of the long ball this season, Sewald is actually down in home runs per nine innings pitched this season. He has been fantastic and reliable; and if the season ended today, many of his traditional and advanced numbers would be even better.

He is one of the best relievers in the American League and is a big part of the culture the Mariners have created. As long as No. 37 is pitching at the back end of the Mariners bullpen, Servais will continue to call on him and he should continue to deliver.