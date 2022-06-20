The 2022 All-'Mariners Killer' Team... So Far

The Mariners have hit rock-bottom in what is quickly becoming a lost season, dropping four of five to the Angels to finish a disastrous 3-8 homestand.

Their stagnant offense, which scored a combined three runs in those four losses, was the primary culprit, though it also didn't help that Los Angeles outfielder Mike Trout did, well, Mike Trout things and then some. But while teams are bound to fall victim to Trout's greatness sooner or later, especially in a rare five-game series, what he was able to do over this past weekend was truly stunning—even for a player some consider to be the best to ever pick up a baseball bat.

Trout, however, isn't the only player to take over an entire series against Seattle this season. This has become a fairly common occurrence throughout the year, with several memorable hitting and pitching performances coming at the Mariners' expense. In fact, enough players come to mind to build an entire roster.

So let's do that. Without further ado, this is the All-"Mariners Killer" roster for the 2022 season... thus far.

THE STARTERS

C Salvador Pérez, Royals

The Mariners may have swept their series with the Royals back in April, but Pérez was a nuisance as always. Although he didn't slug four home runs as he did at T-Mobile Park last summer, the seven-time All-Star catcher still went 4 for 11 with a pair of doubles, a dinger and a walk.

1B Rhys Hoskins, Phillies

Cespedes BBQ's ritual of congratulating Hoskins every time he hits a home run was alive and well when the Mariners hosted the Phillies in May. Hoskins took the series in his own hands, going 6 for 13 with a trio of roundtrippers, including a grand slam to give Philadelphia its only source of offense in a 4-2 rubber-match win.