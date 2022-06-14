3 Up, 3 Down: Chris Flexen Keeps Damage to Minimum, Gets Little Run Support in Mariners' 3-2 Loss to Twins

The Mariners are now 1-3 on their current homestand, dropping Monday night's series opener against the Twins by a score of 3-2.

For the second day in a row, it was a tale of two units for Seattle. The pitching staff put together a good enough outing to win, but the offense provided too little support to push across the finish line.

After being limited to just one hit in Sunday's shutout loss to the Red Sox, the Mariners recorded just four hits and scored an unearned run against Twins right-handed starter Chris Archer, who entered the game with a 3.65 ERA and a 4.92 FIP. They added two more hits on the night, including a solo home run, but were unable to mount a rally in the eighth and ninth innings against Minnesota's bullpen, despite getting runners on base.

The Mariners will now look to stave off a second consecutive series loss on Tuesday night, with right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert (6-2, 2.41 ERA) taking on fellow righty Joe Ryan (5-2, 2.28 ERA) at 7:10 p.m. PT.

But first: let's look back on the action from Monday night and go over Seattle's three best and worst individual performances from the uneventful loss.

3 Up

RHP Chris Flexen

You probably just shouldn't pitch to Twins outfielder Byron Buxton, who entered the game already worth 1.0 fWAR in the month of June. But that's what Flexen did to start this game and he paid the price, serving up a 91.8 MPH, middle-middle fastball that Buxton deposited over the right-center field wall for a two-run blast in the first inning. After that, however, Flexen settled in a bit, limiting the damage to just the two runs over his 5.0 innings of work. In all, he surrendered seven hits while striking out five, walking two and tallying a game-high 15 swings and misses.

C Cal Raleigh Raleigh continues to stay hot at the plate, leading the Mariners with three hard-hit balls on the night. Only one of them—a double into the right-center field gap—resulted in a hit, however. Nevertheless, Raleigh's process looks the best it has at the major league level and the results are starting to show for it. He is now fourth amongst all major league catchers in fWAR (0.5) since the start of June, slashing .242/.324/.576 with 159 wRC+ over that span. OF Taylor Trammell Trammell was 0 for his last 18 before hitting a solo home run off Twins right-handed reliever Jharel Cotton in the seventh. It's his second dinger of the season and 10th of his young career, going 423 feet out to right-center field at an exit velocity of 105.2 MPH. He also walked, bringing his slash line up to .250/.346/.523 through 53 plate appearances. Still a very small sample size, but the signs are encouraging and it was nice to see him bounce back from a minor slump in a big way. Yet he was still pinch-hit for in the bottom of the ninth, even though the Twins were throwing right-handed reliever Emilio Pagán and the Mariners had the right-handed hitting Dylan Moore (.182/.333/.318 versus righties) on deck. An interesting move by manager Scott Servais, to say the least.

3 Down