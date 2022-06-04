Skip to main content

3 Up, 3 Down: The Good (and Less Good) Vibes of Mariners' 4-3 Stunner Over Rangers

For the second straight night, the Mariners won a nail-biter with some late-game heroics. This time, it was Eugenio Suárez who answered the call with a two-run, go-ahead blast in the ninth to stun the Rangers. Ty Dane Gonzalez breaks down the three best and worst performances from Seattle's big win.

The Mariners touched down at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport at 3:01 a.m. local time Friday morning. They finally checked in to their hotel around 4 a.m., just a few hours removed from winning a taxing, extra-innings thriller against the Orioles in Baltimore. 

To no surprise, Seattle did not hold batting practice before its series opener versus Texas.

Meanwhile, the Rangers entered the Friday night affair well-rested, coming off a 3-1 home loss to the Rays that ended at 4:09 p.m. local time. Suffice to say, the Mariners stepped onto the synthetic grass at Globe Life Field at a notable disadvantage, or so it appeared at first.

Seattle's offense was lethargic for the opening act of the game, striking out twice and collecting just one hit its first time through the order. Round two went better, however, resulting in the Mariners carrying a two-run lead into the sixth-inning, but the Rangers quickly balanced the scales before jumping out ahead shortly thereafter. 

Suddenly trailing 3-2 and running on fumes, the Mariners needed a spark they have often failed to ignite this season. 

For a while, the night progressed in an eerily familiar fashion. Seattle was eventually whittled down to its final two outs without much of a whimper. But under the anxious buzz of 25,378 onlookers grew a violent crackling—a spark, blazing its path to Eugenio Suárez's Marucci like a stick of dynamite. 

Kaboom. 

4-3, Mariners. (And this time, the lead would hold.)

Given what has transpired over the past 24 hours, this was as impressive of a win as any the Mariners have notched in 2022. They are now 5-2 in their last seven games and a win on Saturday or Sunday away from their third consecutive series victory. The hole their disastrous month of May dug them in is slowly starting to fill. 

But before we look ahead at the weekend to come, let's dive back into Seattle's big win and go over its three best and worst performances from Friday night's action.

3 Up

RHP Logan Gilbert

USATSI_18435880

Gilbert wasn't at his sharpest, and it also didn't help that he was forced to deal with the narrow strike zone of home plate umpire Ted Barrett. But he battled well enough to give the Mariners six innings and a chance to win, surrendering two runs—one earned—on five hits. Able to pair an effective slider with his fastball, which clocked in at a max velocity of 99.3 MPH, Gilbert struck out seven and walked just one with 31 percent of his pitches resulting in a called strike or whiff. 

C Cal Raleigh

USATSI_18436249

Seattle's catchers have played a large role in its last two wins, with Raleigh taking the baton from Luis Torrens and checking in with a pair of extra-base hits, including a 425-foot home run to straightaway right field. That certainly proved to be a good omen for the Mariners, who are now 5-0 in games where Raleigh has gone yard. 

3B Eugenio Suárez

USATSI_18438051

Before putting on his Superman cape in the top of the ninth, Suárez's night had been a mixed bag. He drove in the Mariners' first run of the game with a sacrifice fly in the fourth, only to assist in giving it back with a throwing error two innings later. But in the end, good vibes prevailed with one powerful swing from Suárez's bat, ripping the soul out of Globe Life Field with a 393-foot stunner to right field. 

3 Down

1B Ty France

USATSI_18436394

It was certainly not a night to remember for the American League's top hitting first baseman. Striking out twice, France is now 0 for his last 9, meaning he is, in fact, human after all. It happens. 

OF Julio Rodríguez

USATSI_18402557

It's been a while since we've seen a night like this from Rodríguez, who struck out three times with a pair of bad misses on sliders down and away. That's become a problem area for him recently and he's going to see plenty more of it until he adjusts accordingly. 

DH Adam Frazier

USATSI_18199597

Getting the night off defensively, Frazier went hitless for a third consecutive game, going 0-for-4 with a strikeout looking. His streaky season continues. 

