Analysis: 4 Notes Before Mariners Face Astros Saturday

Logan Gilbert looks to get back on track

Mariners right-handed starter Logan Gilbert has struggled relative to his standards as of late. Over his last five starts, Gilbert has given up at least three runs on three occasions, and twice giving up four. The 25-year old will look to get back on track against a Houston team he has fared well against so far in 2022, with 13 innings pitched and just three runs allowed.

"He put the bar so high with the start he got off to," Seattle manager Scott Servais said Saturday morning. "He is super competitive and gives us a chance to win every day."

Julio Rodríguez (wrist) is day to day

The 21-year old All-Star centerfielder was hitting in the cages 40 minutes before last night's game when he and the medical staff decided it was not worth the risk for him to play. Rodríguez, a participant in this year's Home Run Derby, jammed his left wrist on a stolen base attempt in last Sunday's 6-2 win over the Rangers and the soreness has persisted. After Friday night's 5-2 loss to the Astros, Servais said no MRI or X-ray has been done on the wrist. Rodríguez is not in today's lineup.

"When he initially jammed the wrist, he stayed in the game and played well the rest of the day," Servais said. "He said he didn't feel it at all in the Derby. He has to be able to swing the bat 100 percent and go out there and do his thing. He is not there right now."

Mariners to take on Cy Young frontrunner Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander, the 38-year old coming off of Tommy John surgery, has not skipped a beat this year for Houston. Coming into the game, the right-hander holds a 1.89 ERA and has given up just two earned runs in his last four starts of 27 innings total.

One silver lining is that Seattle is one of the few teams to get to Verlander this season. On May 27, he was tagged for six earned runs, including four home runs, at T-Mobile Park.

Down on the farm

There were a couple interesting notes from down on the Seattle farm yesterday. Noelvi Marte mashed three doubles and a home for Everett and was followed in the lineup by a rehabbing Mitch Haniger. The veteran outfielder went 1 for 2 with an RBI single in his first game action in almost three months.

Left-handed pitcher Justus Sheffield was scratched before his start on Friday in Tacoma. He had some neck tightness he was working through, but should be able to make his next start.