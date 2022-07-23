Analysis: 4 Notes Before Mariners Open Second Half Against Astros

T-MOBILE PARK — After a much needed All-Star break, the Mariners reconvened in the clubhouse today in advance of their upcoming series against the Astros. They will look to win their 15th consecutive game, which would tie a franchise record set way back back in 2001.

Here's the latest from the ballpark.

Kyle Lewis is back

The 2020 American League Rookie of the Year is back for the Mariners. Kyle Lewis rejoined the team and will start tonight's game in right field, hitting seventh. Manager Scott Servais was excited for the addition of Lewis and what it will do for his club.

"We are excited to have him back," Servais said Friday afternoon. "He really lengthens our lineup. He won't play every day. The plan is to keep building him up endurance-wise and monitor him day-to-day."

Servais said the communication between him and Lewis will be constant. The tentative plan is to play Lewis in the outfield two to three times a week and see how he responds.

George Kirby is also back

George Kirby was in the Mariners' clubhouse today, though a roster move has yet to be made. Servais said the team is happy to have Kirby back in the fold and that he is slated to start against the Rangers on Tuesday.

Tonight's game features a pitching matchup of Marco Gonzales for Seattle, with José Urquidy toeing the rubber for Houston. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m. PT.

Justin Upton optioned

In the corresponding move for Lewis being called up, veteran outfielder Justin Upton was optioned and elected free agency. Servais personally called Upton on Thursday night to let him know, and the Seattle skipper wanted to make sure the impact he made was felt.

"Justin Upton meant a lot to our team that did not show up in the box score," Servais noted. "Bringing Upton in and what Carlos Santana has done, those veteran guys' presence changed the tone."

Speaking with Ty France before the game, France said Upton let him tag along on his private flight to Los Angeles ahead of the All-Star Game earlier this week. The first baseman found out he was added to the American League All-Star team 30 minutes prior to Seattle's 6-2 win over Texas on Sunday. Needing to be in Los Angeles by Monday, France hitched a ride with Upton.

Mitch Haniger will go on a rehab assignment tonight in Everett

Mitch Haniger was in the clubhouse earlier today, getting dressed to head to Everett for the start of his rehab stint. He expects to spend a few days in Everett and a "couple weeks" in Tacoma following that.

The 31-year old outfielder is in the 12th week of his recovery from a high ankle sprain and will take a lengthy rehab stint before rejoining the major league club.