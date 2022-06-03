Behind Enemy Lines: 6 Hottest Rangers Mariners Will Face This Weekend

Taking two of three from the Orioles in Baltimore, the Mariners are now a third of the way done with their current road trip and will now head down to Texas for a three-game date with the Rangers starting Friday night.

This will be the first time Seattle has made its way over to Globe Life Field this season, though the two sides collided up in the Pacific Northwest back in mid April. The Mariners won that series as part of a 7-2 homestand, but things have greatly changed since then.

The Rangers are now ahead of the M's in the American League West standings, sitting in third place with a record of 24-26. They are 18-12 over their last 30 games and trail the third and final wild-card spot—currently held by the stumbling Angels—by just 2.0 games. In that time, they are slashing .241/.301/.406 as a team and rank 12th in the league in wRC+ (106), while their pitching staff has posted the sixth-best mark in fWAR (3.9).

Interestingly enough, their three biggest additions of the offseason—second baseman Marcus Semien, shortstop Corey Seager and right-handed pitcher Jon Gray—are not the ones doing the heavy lifting. That's a pretty scary sight for any opposing team. As such, the Mariners look as if they'll have their hands full throughout this entire series.

So who's leading the charge for Texas? Let's look at the past two weeks worth of games and peer over the roster for six of the team's hottest contributors during this hot stretch.