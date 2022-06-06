Behind Enemy Lines: How Astros' Top 7 Hitters Are Performing at Home as Mariners Head Out to Houston

Fresh off their third consecutive series victory, the Mariners are going for the ultimate heat check starting Monday.

Minute Maid Park has been a house of horrors for Seattle, losing 26 of its last 30 games when visiting Houston. The biggest reason for this? For over half a decade, keeping Astros hitters at bay when playing at "The Juice Box" has been one of the sport's most difficult tasks—not just for the M's, but for almost every major league pitching staff.

Since 2015, Houston has led MLB three times in home wRC+ and finished in the top-six two other years. Tip of the cap to the organization's front office, which has more often than not built—and sustained—an offense conducive to taking advantage of Minute Maid Park's unique confines.

This extraordinary level of success, however, has not entirely carried over to 2022 thus far. In fact, despite their current 14-6 record in Houston, the Astros have been a middle-of-the-pack offense, ranking 16th in home wRC+ (106) entering Monday's slate of games. Interestingly enough, the Mariners are leading the league with a home wRC+ of 134.

Even with some statistical regression, however, Houston's lineup is still very much dangerous. Plus, it doesn't always take a great piece of hitting to significantly impact a game at MMP, thanks to the 315-foot walk out to the famed Crawford Boxes in left field and the short porch in right. As such, there is always the looming possibility that what would be a routine flyout at 29 other ballparks winds up putting four runs on the board in the blink of an eye. Therefore, visiting teams not only have to match the Astros in skill, but in a fair bit of luck as well.

With that said, let's dive a bit deeper into the Astros' offense and take a look at which of their seven best hitters are benefitting the most from home cooking.