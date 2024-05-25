Julio Homers, But M's Fall Once Again to Nationals; Here's How it Happened
The Seattle Mariners lost their fourth straight game on Saturday, losing to the Washington Nationals, 3-1, in Washington D.C. After a promising 3-2 start to the 10-game road trip, the M's are now 3-6 on the East Coast swing, and will need to win tomorrow to salvage the three-game series. They are now 27-26 and just one game over .500. As we do after every game, here's what you need to know from the defeat:
The Overwhelming Story:
This game was a continuation of the same frustrations for the Mariners. The team registered just one run and five hits. They struck out double-digit times. Rinse and repeat. On the pitching side, Logan Gilbert was great, surrendering just one run over 6.0 innings. The bullpen faltered late with Gabe Speier surrendering two earned runs over 0.2 innings to turn a 1-1 tie into the 3-1 loss.
The Big Plays:
Well, Julio Rodriguez finally hit another home run, his third of the year. He now has 15 RBI on the year.
Joey Gallo singled for the Nats in the seventh to extend the lead from 2-1 to 3-1, which was the final margin.
Odds and Ends:
Cal Raleigh struck out four times in the 0-for-4 effort... Scott Servais was ejected in the ninth inning while objecting to a Raleigh strike out call... Dylan Moore had another extra base hit... The M's now have 30 quality starts this season, tied for most in baseball.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady