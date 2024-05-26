Logan Gilbert, Mariners' Pitching Staff Move into Ties Atop Impressive Leaderboards on Saturday
The Seattle Mariners lost to the Washington Nationals, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon, but you can't blame starting pitcher Logan Gilbert for the end result.
The tall righty went 6.0 innings, surrendering just one earned run on three hits. He walked none and struck out four. On most days, that would be a good enough performance to win, but with the M's tepid offense, it was only a no-decision. The bullpen couldn't hold up late, either.
Gilbert's ERA for the year is now a stellar 3.06 and he moved into a tie atop this impressive leaderboard across the league with the solid showing.
Per @MarinersPR:
Logan Gilbert recorded his 9th quality start of the season in today's game, which is tied for the most in the Majors.
Furthermore, the Mariners' starters themselves moved into a tie for the most quality starts in baseball this season with 30. They share that distinction with the Philadelphia Phillies, who have the best record in baseball.
Gilbert has now made 99 career starts since making his debut in 2021. He's 35-20 with a 3.67 ERA and has struck out 557 batters in 566.1 career innings.
He pairs with George Kirby, Luis Castillo, Bryan Woo and Bryce Miller to make possibly the best rotation in baseball, but the team needs to find enough offense to support that group.
Woo will make the start on Sunday as the M's look to salvage the series with the Nationals. First pitch is set for 10:35 a.m. PT as Woo is opposed by lefty Patrick Corbin.
Woo is 2-0 with a 0.57 ERA while Corbin is 1-5 with a 6.29.
