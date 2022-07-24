Analysis: 4 Notes Before Mariners' Series Finale With Astros

Kyle Lewis at DH, Carlos Santana gets day off

Kyle Lewis is back in the starting lineup as the Mariners' designated hitter after a pinch-hit walk Saturday afternoon. Lewis will likely alternate between DH and playing the field to give his knee the rest it needs, at the cost of playing time for Carlos Santana.

Santana homered yesterday, which was his fifth in a Mariners uniform—one more than his total for the Royals. The Mariners will have an interesting juggling act for at-bats with Lewis, France, Santana and eventually Mitch Haniger.

Julio Rodríguez out of the lineup again Sunday

Julio Rodríguez had an MRI yesterday that came back clean. Pregame conversations with Rodríguez and manager Scott Servais revealed little severity in the injury.

Mitch Haniger continues rehab stint, may see outfield time soon

Haniger was the DH for High-A Everett on Saturday and checked in with a 1 for 4 night at the plate. Haniger, coming off a high ankle sprain, "may see time in the outfield" Sunday or Monday, according to Servais.

Haniger has not yet played in the outfield on his rehab stint, but it is a hurdle he will need to clear with a crowded DH situation in Seattle. He will join Triple-A Tacoma after finishing up in Everett.

Logan Gilbert looks refreshed after All-Star Break

Servais was very pleased with Saturday's outing from starter Logan Gilbert.

"I loved the way he sequenced his pitches yesterday," the Mariners' skipper noted. "He didn't seem like he was grinding as hard yesterday."

Gilbert said his teammates told him to take time off over the break to get away and rest.

"I did throw one day; did my drills and stuff like that," Gilbert said.

After looking worn down before the break, the right-hander looked refreshed and ready for the challenge.