Bats Remain Quiet, But Mariners Ride George Kirby and Ty France to 2-1 Win Over Angels

SEATTLE — Offensive struggles from a 4-3 loss on Friday bled over into game one of Saturday's doubleheader for the Mariners. The bats continued to flounder with runners in scoring position, even as the lineup continues to get healthier.

Seattle starter George Kirby was fantastic, recovering from a rough second inning to cruise through six innings with just one earned run allowed. Kirby was on a pitch limit of somewhere around 90 pitches, but he gave the bullpen some much-needed rest in advance of game two of the doubleheader.

Manager Scott Servais has been very impressed with Kirby so far this season.

"George is a very good competitor, and he is just scratching the surface of his ability to move the ball," Servais said.

Kirby was very efficient over six innings of work, dominating the zone with his four-seam fastball and the newly installed two-seam fastball. Kirby says the two fastballs were used about 50-50 today, and the new movement profile on the fastballs has been a huge weapon for him.

The domination of the strike zone with all of his pitches has been the key for Kirby, tallying eight strikeouts and zero walks on the day.

"I hate walking people," Kirby noted after the game. "I am going to challenge them with everything I got."

The first and only runs of the game for Seattle came in the third inning, after Jarred Kelenic reached base and Ty France drove a ball into the Mariners bullpen for a two-run home run.

France (wrist) said he felt late in his timing on Friday night, getting his timing back was a big key for him.

"That I was able to pull that hanging slider just shows I was on time for the fastball," France said. "If I can get on time for the fastball I am going to be in a good spot."

In the fifth inning, Seattle loaded the bases for cleanup hitter Carlos Santana, but he failed to push a run across once. Angels opener Jaime Barría threw a season-high 76 pitches before turning things over to the bullpen.

Matthew Festa took over in the seventh inning, getting two outs before giving up a single to Taylor Ward. Servais then turned to Andrés Muñoz to face Shohei Ohtani. Muñoz immediately fired three sliders right past Ohtani to end the threat, which was the last real chance the Angels got at the lead.

The Seattle offense continued to falter, however, failing to score a run after the France homer. But in the end, the blast turned out to be all the Mariners needed, with the bullpen slamming the door on the Angels the rest of the way.

Muñoz came back in to finish the eighth inning, overcoming a rare J.P. Crawford error with a strike-'em-out-throw-'em-out double play with some help from catcher Cal Raleigh.

Erik Swanson came on in the ninth and promptly finished things off by retiring the Angels in order, with a little help from France.

The Swanson save locked down the 2-1 win for the Mariners, bringing them to a 58-50 record on the season. A roster move is expected before game two, as Mitch Haniger is anticipating a return to the lineup.