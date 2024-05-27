Dylan Moore Sets Painful Mariners' Team Record in Win on Sunday
The Seattle Mariners beat the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon, 9-5, to salvage the three-game series. The M's went 4-6 during the brutal East Coast swing and are now 28-26 on the season.
Leading 6-5 in the top of the ninth inning, Dylan Moore added to the lead with a bases loaded hit by pitch. Julio Rodriguez brought in two more runs to make it 9-5 - the final margin.
With the bases loaded hit by pitch, Moore made some painful team history:
Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times:
That was fourth time Dylan Moore has been hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to score a run
It's a new club record. The previous record was three held by Jay Buhner and some guy named Mike Cameron. Moore seemed pleased about moving ahead of @_darkman44
Hey, any way that you can get the job done, right?
Because of injuries to J.P. Crawford and Jorge Polanco this season, Moore has gotten quite a bit of time on the field, and he's been quite productive. The 31-year-old veteran is now hitting .244 with six homers, 20 RBI and eight stolen bases. He's posted an .850 OPS over 131 at-bats.
With Luis Urias being sent down to Triple-A, Moore is now figuring to get more time at third base opposite Josh Rojas. Furthermore, Moore could see additional time at second since Jorge Polanco left Sunday's game with another hamstring issue.
The Mariners will start a four-game series on Monday night with the division-rival Houston Astros. Houston is 3.5 games behind the Mariners in the American League West.
