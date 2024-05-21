Former Mariners' Reliever Was Pumping 97 MPH For the Yankees and Fans Couldn't Believe It
In 2023, journeyman pitcher Luke Weaver went 0-1 for the Seattle Mariners with a 6.08 ERA in five appearances.
In 2024, Luke Weaver is now pumping 97 MPH while pitching for the New York Yankees in high-leverage spots.
That's right. Weaver came out of the Yankees' bullpen in the eighth inning on Monday night against the M's and was throwing absolute gas, even being highlighted by Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) on "X."
Considering that Weaver is 30-42 over his nine-year career with an ERA over five (5.01), it was shocking to see him looking so good - and being used late in a 3-1 game - especially to M's fans.
Popular M's "X" user @MarinerMuse had this to say:
Luke Weaver revenge game was unexpected
@TheJagePage, another popular M's poster, put up Weaver's stats from Baseball Savant, which show that he's been absolutely awesome in multiple metrics this season.
He ranks in the 78th percentile of expected ERA and in the 84th percentile in expected batting average (.211). He's also in the 80th percentile of strikeout percentage at 28%.
Weaver goes to show that sometimes all it takes is a new organization with a new approach to help you get your career right. The Mariners have been able to do that for several pitchers over the last few years (Paul Sewald, Drew Steckenrider, Justin Topa), but perhaps they just didn't have enough time with Weaver to unlock this version.
He's 3-0 this season with a 2.25 ERA. He's struck out 30 batters in 28.0 innings.
The Mariners and Yankees play again on Tuesday night at 4:05 p.m. PT.
