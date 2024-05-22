Gameday Preview: M's Look to Take Game Three From Yankees Amid Shocking Lineup Decisions
Update, 1:20 p.m. PT: The Mariners and Yankees have released their lineups, with the M's making the shocking decision of having Mitch Haniger in the No. 8 spot. Jorge Polanco is back and he'll hit seventh. Even though he's been red-hot lately, Luke Raley is out of the lineup against the lefty.
The Seattle Mariners took game two from the New York Yankees on Tuesday night in the Bronx, winning 6-3. As the M's continue a 10-game East Coast road trip on Wednesday, they are currently 3-2 through the first five games. As we do before every game, here's a look at what you need to know ahead of the 4:05 p.m. PT start:
1. About Last Night
The Mariners hit four home runs in the win on Tuesday, including two by Dylan Moore. Ty France and Luke Raley each had one as well. For Moore, it was his fourth game this season with multiple extra-base hits. On the mound, Bryan Woo got the win, tossing 6.0 scoreless innings and striking out seven. Trent Thornton gave up a three-run homer in relief of Gabe Speier which made it 4-3 in the seventh inning, but with a 6-3 lead in the ninth, Andres Munoz recorded his tenth save.
2. The Records
The Mariners enter this game at 27-22 and in first place in the American League West. They lead the Texas Rangers by 3.0 games and the Houston Astros by 5.0. As for the Yankees, they own the best record in the American League at 33-17. They lead Baltimore by 2.0 games in the American League East. The M's have won six of their last 10 games.
3. Home vs. Road
The Mariners enter this game at 12-12 overall on the road and 13-15 against teams above .500. The Yankees are 16-8 at home and 12-9 against teams currently above .500,
4. The Pitching Matchup
Bryce Miller pitches in this one for the M's against Nestor Cortes Jr. for the Yankees. Miller is 3-4 with a 3.08 ERA while Cortes Jr. is 2-4 with a 3.56.
Miller was roughed up the Orioles in his last start, taking the loss after going 5.1 innings. He allowed our earned runs on six hits. Cortes Jr. got win against the hapless White Sox, tossing 7.0 scoreless innings.
5. News and Notes
Cortes actually had a short stint with the Mariners in 2020, pitching in five games with an ERA of 15.26... Julio Rodriguez saw his eight-game hit streak come to an end on Tuesday for the Mariners...closer Andres Munoz threw in back-to-back games and is likely unavailable for today's game... The M's lead the American League West by 3.0 games, the latest they've led the division by that much since 2003.
6. What to Watch For
Once again, will Jorge Polanco play? He hasn't played since last Monday with his bum hamstring.
We'll update this story again as lineups become available!