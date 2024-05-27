Here's the Latest on Mariners' 2B Jorge Polanco
After leaving Sunday's game vs. the Washington Nationals with a hamstring injury, Seattle Mariners' second baseman Jorge Polanco is headed for an MRI on Monday.
Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times on social media:
Servais said Polanco would have a MRI tomorrow. Should know more after about his availability for the upcoming series.
This is the continuation of an issue for Polanco, who missed more than a week recently with the same injury. While nothing is officially known yet, it seems entirely plausible that Polanco lands on the injured list, or at least misses significant time in this upcoming series.
Acquired from Minnesota in a trade this offseason, Polanco has really struggled in Seattle. He's hitting just .195 after a 1-for-2 game on Sunday. He's got five homers and 14 RBI with a .595 OPS. While he's hardly the only Mariners' player struggling, the M's really need him to get going if they want to get back to the playoffs after a year off.
A lifetime .265 hitter, Polanco is in his 11th year in the majors with the Twins and Mariners. He hit a career-high 33 homers back in the 2021 season.
The M's are currently 28-26 and in first place in the American League West. They'll return home for a four-game series with the division rival Houston Astros beginning on Monday. Houston trails the Mariners by 3.5 games.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT on Monday as Bryce Miller pitches against Framber Valdez.
Miller is 3-5 with a 3.53 ERA while Valdez is 3-2 with a 4.32.
