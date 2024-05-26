Julio Gets Hot as M's Use Comeback to Salvage Finale vs. Nats
The Seattle Mariners beat the Washington Nationals on Sunday afternoon, 9-5, to salvage game three of the three-game set. With the win, Seattle is now 28-26 on the year. They completed the brutal 10-game road trip through the East Coast at 4-6. As we do after every game, here's how it happened:
The Overwhelming Story:
This game looked like it would end up being a comfortable win, as the M's led 4-0 after four innings, but the Nats chipped away to take a 5-4 lead after seven. The Mariners then scored five runs in the final two frames to re-take the lead. Julio Rodriguez, who homered on Saturday, finally looked like himself at the plate, going 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBI. The bullpen once again faltered, as Ryne Stanek allowed a three-run homer to CJ Abrams in that seventh inning for Washington.
The Big Plays:
Rodriguez hit his second home run in as many games, which now gives him four for the season.
Ty France hit his sixth homer of the season, this moonshot to left field, which made it 4-0 in the fourth.
Abrams's shot made it 5-4 Nationals in the seventh inning. It came off Stanek, who had replaced Bryan Woo.
Rodriguez and France then gave the M's the lead right back in the eighth, before Andres Munoz shut the door in the ninth.
Odds and Ends:
Jorge Polanco left the game with right hamstring issues...Austin Voth got the win, moving to 2-0...The M's will play the Astros for a four-game series in Seattle beginning Monday.
