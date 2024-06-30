Key Seattle Mariners' Pitcher Posts Excellent Start at Triple-A Tacoma After Injury
After experiencing recent back issues, Seattle Mariners' right-hander Emerson Hancock delivered a very strong performance on the mound for Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday night.
Per Tacoma Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto on social media:
Ten days after leaving a start with back stiffness, Emerson Hancock returns and goes 5.1 shutout IP, on 76 pitches. Five hits, three walks, two strikeouts.
The Mariners absolutely need Hancock to be healthy moving forward. Given the constant injury worry regarding Bryan Woo, Hancock is very likely to make more major league starts as the year goes on.
He has already started eight games at the big league level this year, with seven of them coming early because of Woo's initial elbow inflammation. Woo is on the injured list now with a hamstring strain, but his arm remains a trouble spot and he'll likely need rest days or skipped starts down the line, which is where Hancock can fill in.
The 25-year-old Hancock is 3-3 this year with the Mariners, pitching to a 4.79 ERA over those eight starts. Hancock has generally good command, but doesn't strike a lot of people out (24 ks in 41.1 innings), relying instead on generating soft contact.
Hancock has pitched well at Triple-A this season, navigating the hitter-friendly PCL to the tune of a 2-1 record and a 1.91 ERA. He's struck out 29 batters in 33.1 innings there.
It's unclear at this point how the M's will handle the rotation moving forward. Luis Castillo has been moved up to pitch on Sunday against the Twins. If the M's want to keep everyone else on regular rest, Jhonathan Diaz is likely to pitch on Tuesday. Hancock could slot in when he's next available if they want to elevate him. He would be on turn against next weekend.
