Mariners Claim OF Travis Jankowski From Mets

Veteran outfielder Travis Jankowski has been claimed off waivers from the Mets, the Mariners announced Monday afternoon.

New York designated Jankowski for assignment on July 29 after acquiring outfielder Tyler Naquin in a trade with the Reds. The 31-year old, who bats left and throws right, appeared in 43 games at the major league level this season but slashed just .167/.286/.167 with a 14.3 percent strikeout rate, 12.7 percent walk rate, two RBI and three stolen bases.

Despite his career struggles at the plate, which are highlighted by a career slash line of .236/.320/.311, Jankowski has been able to stick with several MLB rosters over parts of eight seasons. That's thanks in large part to his above-average or better defensive ability in all three outfield spots.

Jankowski is out of minor league options and will need to be added to Seattle's major league roster. As such, the move to claim him was likely sparked by the injuries and subsequent 10-day injured list stints for Julio Rodríguez (wrist) and Dylan Moore (back)⁠—the team's primary options in center field.

In Rodríguez and Moore's absence, the Mariners have been forced to play second baseman/corner outfielder Adam Frazier in center, as well as Jarred Kelenic, who was once a centerfielder but is now better suited for a corner spot. Simply, neither are ideal options to play center, and Jankowski was likely brought aboard to provide insurance there.

To make room for Jankowski on the 40-man roster, the Mariners designated left-handed reliever Danny Young for assignment.