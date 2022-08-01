Skip to main content

Mariners Claim OF Travis Jankowski From Mets

In desperate need of outfield defense, the Mariners have made a waiver claim.

Veteran outfielder Travis Jankowski has been claimed off waivers from the Mets, the Mariners announced Monday afternoon.

New York designated Jankowski for assignment on July 29 after acquiring outfielder Tyler Naquin in a trade with the Reds. The 31-year old, who bats left and throws right, appeared in 43 games at the major league level this season but slashed just .167/.286/.167 with a 14.3 percent strikeout rate, 12.7 percent walk rate, two RBI and three stolen bases.

Despite his career struggles at the plate, which are highlighted by a career slash line of .236/.320/.311, Jankowski has been able to stick with several MLB rosters over parts of eight seasons. That's thanks in large part to his above-average or better defensive ability in all three outfield spots.

Jankowski is out of minor league options and will need to be added to Seattle's major league roster. As such, the move to claim him was likely sparked by the injuries and subsequent 10-day injured list stints for Julio Rodríguez (wrist) and Dylan Moore (back)⁠—the team's primary options in center field.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In Rodríguez and Moore's absence, the Mariners have been forced to play second baseman/corner outfielder Adam Frazier in center, as well as Jarred Kelenic, who was once a centerfielder but is now better suited for a corner spot. Simply, neither are ideal options to play center, and Jankowski was likely brought aboard to provide insurance there.

To make room for Jankowski on the 40-man roster, the Mariners designated left-handed reliever Danny Young for assignment.

In This Article (2)

Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners
New York Mets
New York Mets

USATSI_18285680
News

Mariners Claim OF Travis Jankowski From Mets

By Ty Dane Gonzalez1 minute ago
USATSI_18247297
News

Mariners Trade LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Royals For Cash Considerations

By Ty Dane Gonzalez1 hour ago
USATSI_18710147 (1)
Front Office

Analysis: Recapping Mariners' 2022 Draft Class

By Alex Ledbetter2 hours ago
USATSI_18757601
Front Office

Analysis: Grading Mariners' Trade For RHP Luis Castillo

By Colby PatnodeJul 30, 2022 5:19 PM EDT
USATSI_18725533
Front Office

Tarik Skubal Is Reportedly Available, Could Mariners Make Push?

By Colby PatnodeJul 27, 2022 3:36 PM EDT
USATSI_18746190
Front Office

Analysis: Evaluating Mariners' Roster With Six Days to Go Until Deadline

By Alex LedbetterJul 27, 2022 2:51 PM EDT
USATSI_18663927
Front Office

Analysis: The Perfect Trade Addition to Fix Mariners' Outfield Depth

By Benjamin RanieriJul 26, 2022 1:53 PM EDT
USATSI_18701845
News

Analysis: 4 Notes Before Mariners' Series Finale With Astros

By Benjamin RanieriJul 24, 2022 3:45 PM EDT