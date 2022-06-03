Skip to main content

Mariners OF Julio Rodríguez Named American League Rookie of the Month For May

Coming into his own during the month of May, Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez is taking home some hardware for his efforts.

Jumping from Double-A to MLB as a 21-year old, Julio Rodríguez experienced some severe growing pains during his first three weeks as a big leaguer. He ran a modest slash line of .205/.284/.260 with a dreadful 37 percent strikeout rate for the month of April, appearing overwhelmed at times by the challenge of the major league level. 

That feels like a distant memory, however, with Rodríguez quickly becoming one of the best—and most consistent—hitters in the Mariners' lineup. Kicking things off with his first career home run against Marlins right-handed pitcher Sandy Alcántara, the young centerfielder hit .309/.339/.527 (156 wRC+) with six home runs, 17 RBI, four doubles, a triple and six stolen bases in the month of May.

As a result, Rodríguez has been honored as the American League's Rookie of the Month. But despite his stellar numbers, this was a very close call between him and Astros shortstop Jeremy Peña, who slashed .333/.353/.519 with a 155 wRC+. Peña, however, was less productive in terms of extra-base hits (7) and runs driven in (13) and played in fewer games after missing some time due to right knee discomfort. 

Peña likely still has the upper hand in the AL Rookie of the Year race for now, but another big month for Rodríguez could quickly change things. He's off to a strong start in June, going a combined 3 for 9 with an RBI, a double and a stolen base over the Mariners' final two games in Baltimore. 

Rodríguez is now up to .272/.322/.424 on the season and defensively ranks in the 94th percentile in outs above average.

