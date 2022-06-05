Skip to main content

Mariners Release Pair of Minor League Pitchers

The Mariners have shaken up their minor league pitching depth.

The Mariners have released pitchers Ian McKinney and Asher Wojciechowski from their Triple-A roster, Rainiers Director of Media Relations and Baseball Info Paul Braverman confirmed on Sunday. 

Taken by the Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2013 MLB Draft, McKinney joined the Mariners' organization in 2019 and went on to be named California League Pitcher of the Year as a member of High-A Modesto that season. After the 2020 minor league campaign was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McKinney started the following year with Double-A Arkansas at 26 years old and quickly worked his way up to the Triple-A level after 33 solid innings. 

Unfortunately, McKinney's momentum came to a screeching halt in Tacoma. The southpaw posted a 7.22 ERA and 7.11 FIP in 14 starts (76 innings), striking out 56 hitters and walking a whopping 45, before his release this weekend.

After making a start for the Yankees, Wojciechowski signed a minor league contract with the Mariners more than halfway through the 2021 season. He made five starts in Triple-A and went on to re-sign with the organization in February, going on to make another five starts—and nine appearances in total—for the Rainiers. 

While he struck out 23 hitters and issued just eight walks in 25.2 innings of work, Wojciechowski stumbled to the tune of an 8.77 ERA and 6.82 FIP, leading to his release. 

Tacoma's rotation now consists of lefties Tommy Milone, Justus Sheffield and Konner Wade and righties Darren McCaughan and Daniel Ponce de Leon. 

