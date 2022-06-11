Mariners Reunite With Kevin Padlo, DFA Drew Steckenrider

The Mariners have claimed infielder Kevin Padlo, who was designated for assignment by the Giants on Wednesday. To make room for Padlo on the 40-man roster, Seattle designated veteran right-handed reliever Drew Steckenrider for assignment.

This is the second time in the last 10 months that Padlo has been picked up off waivers by the Mariners, initially joining the team last August following his exit from the Rays organization. He now returns after being traded to San Francisco for cash on April 26.

Padlo appeared in four games at the major league level for the Giants, going 2 for 12 with a pair of singles and four strikeouts. He also slashed .275/.333/.600 with seven home runs and 16 RBI in 87 plate appearances for San Francisco's Triple-A affiliate in Sacramento.

Seattle's decision to move on from Steckenrider may come as a surprise to some. While the 31-year old was recently demoted to Triple-A Tacoma following a dreadful start to the season, he is still less than a year removed from being a key cog in the Mariners' top-ranked bullpen in 2021.

Steckenrider, however, quickly became too much of a liability on Seattle's major league roster, posting a 5.65 ERA, 4.60 FIP and a 1.81 WHIP in 16 appearances. His woes followed him down to the minors as well, resulting in four runs—three earned—being scored against him in as many innings.

If a team goes on to claim Steckenrider in the coming days, it will inherit roughly $2 million of his remaining salary.