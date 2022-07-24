Mariners Silenced by Justin Verlander, Drop Series to Astros

T-MOBILE PARK — Saturday's game started with much more promise than Friday's. Although star rookie Julio Rodríguez was still absent from the lineup, the Mariners got a great first inning from right-handed pitcher Logan Gilbert, who struck out the side, and shortstop J.P. Crawford led off with a base hit against Astros starter Justin Verlander.

Unfortunately, Seattle's bats died after that, putting just one ball in play at exit velocity of 95 MPH or higher in the first four innings. Verlander put on a clinic, using the Mariners' aggressiveness against them in the early going. By keeping his pitch count down, the Houston ace was able to cruise for 7.0 strong innings.

Gilbert was relatively good all afternoon, working out of a few tough situations with runners in scoring position. A one-out walk to designated hitter Yordan Álvarez in the fourth, followed by back-to-back doubles by from outfielder Kyle Tucker and first baseman Yuli Gurriel, put the Astros on the board at 2-0.

Gilbert ultimately did his job, though, keeping Seattle in the game with 6.0 innings pitched, two earned runs and eight strikeouts. Right-handed reliever Matt Brash came in to follow, putting up a scoreless seventh inning.

However, a two run-lead seemed insurmountable with Verlander on the bump, though Seattle finally broke the ice with a solo shot from designated hitter Carlos Santana in the bottom half of the seventh. Clinging to a one-run lead, Verlander stranded the bases loaded to close out the frame and his night with nine strikeouts and one earned run to his credit.

A big part of his success was tied to his ability to locate the fastball at the top of the zone.

"It doesn't get any more difficult than that," manager Scott Servais said after the game. "He didn't miss all day."

Santana entered the game with eight career home runs off Verlander, one off of the record for any player against him. Servais challenged Santana before the game to hit his ninth.

Santana's response?

"You got it."

Servais decided to leave Brash out there to start the eighth, which resulted in the first two Astros hitters to reach base. Left-handed reliever Ryan Borucki was called upon to face the heart of the Houston order, striking out Álvarez to begin his appearance. But before he was able to get out of the inning, Borucki gifted the Astros a third run on a wild pitch, essentially putting the game out of reach for the Mariners

Without its star centerfielder, Seattle could not mount the comeback it needed against a weakened Houston bullpen, falling to 51-44 on the season. Speaking with Rodríguez after the game, it seems his wrist injury is nothing more than soreness. Seattle hopes he will be back in the lineup for tomorrow's season finale with Houston.