Mariners Trade LHP Anthony Misiewicz to Royals For Cash Considerations

Left-handed pitcher Anthony Misiewicz has been traded to the Royals for cash considerations, the Mariners announced Monday morning.

Misiewicz was designated for assignment on Sunday to make room on Seattle's 40-man roster for outfielder Jack Larsen. The 27-year old southpaw spent parts of three seasons with the Mariners from 2020 onward, averaging 8.76 strikeouts and 2.75 walks per nine innings pitched with an ERA of 4.48 over 88.1 innings pitched.

Before being demoted to Triple-A Tacoma on June 10, Misiewicz had struggled through 13.2 innings of work in 2022. He posted a 4.61 ERA and 4.22 FIP in that time, with a career-low 5.27 K/9 and career-high 3.95 BB/9 and 1.46 WHIP.

The Mariners' acquisition of left-handed reliever Ryan Borucki on June 6 all but spelled the end of Misiewicz's time in Seattle. Borucki has supplanted Misiewicz as the team's lefty specialist out of the bullpen, allowing four earned runs while striking out 11 and walking six in 16 innings pitched since moving from Toronto to the Pacific Northwest.

Aside from Borucki, the Mariners have lefties Tommy Milone, Brennan Bernardino, Danny Young and Justus Sheffield on their 40-man roster, as well as Fernando Abad, Roenis Elías, Kyle Bird, Nick Margevicius, Nick Ramirez and Austin Warner down in Tacoma.

No word has been given on how much money Seattle is expected to receive in the deal, though it's unlikely to be of any significance for a fringe major league reliever like Misiewicz, who will join former teammate Wyatt Mills in Kansas City.