Positive Injury Updates on Abraham Toro, Erik Swanson as Mariners Seek Reinforcements

Reinforcements appear to be on the way for the Mariners. On Tuesday, utility infielder Abraham Toro began his rehab assignment down in the minor leagues and right-handed reliever Erik Swanson to join him momentarily.

Toro reported to High-A Everett as he looks to work his way back from a left shoulder sprain. He sustained the injury after colliding with right fielder Adam Frazier during the Mariners' 6-5 loss to the Red Sox on May 21.

On the back of a seven-inning no-hitter spun by Mariners pitching prospect Juan Mercedes, Everett defeated Eugene—the Giants' High-A affiliate—by a score of 5-0 as Toro went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBI singles and a walk. He has 19 days of eligibility left for his rehab stint, but it appears likely he won't see anywhere near the full extent of that.

This is music to the Mariners' ears as Toro was starting to heat up right before his injury. The Québec native slashed .304/.346/.609 with two home runs, a double and four RBI on the team's last road trip to New York, Toronto and Boston.

Swanson, meanwhile, has yet to appear in a game but is expected to sometime this week after throwing a live bullpen Tuesday morning. Interestingly, manager Scott Servais believes there's a chance Swanson could rejoin the major league club before its current road trip concludes.

This would be a major boost for a Mariners bullpen that has struggled in Swanson's absence. Since May 14, when the righty landed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation, Seattle relievers have posted a combined ERA of 5.44 and a 4.24 FIP.

Prior to his injury, Swanson had been one of the team's most dependable arms in its bullpen. In 14 innings pitched over 13 appearances, he struck out 21 batters and issued just one walk while allowing two earned runs on 10 hits.