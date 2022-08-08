Rye Bread, Mustard and Bulldog Power Mariners to 6-3 Win Over Angels

SEATTLE⁠ ⁠— On a sunny Sunday afternoon at T-Mobile Park, the Mariners' offense showed early signs of life. But after Eugenio Suárez checked in with an RBI double in the first, Seattle stranded two men in scoring position.

This has been a rather troubling trend this weekend, despite the returns of Ty France and Mitch Haniger. Through the first three games of their four-game set with the Angels, the Mariners went a combined 3 for 18 with runners in scoring position and left 25 men on base.

Thanks in large part to Jesse Winker, Seattle was better equipped to capitalize on its opportunities in Sunday's series finale.

In honor of the great Dave Niehaus, Winker broke out the rye bread and mustard for his third career grand slam in the bottom of the third. The four-run shot catapulted the Mariners to a 5-0 lead they would never relinquish.

Seattle starter Marco Gonzales battled through a few tough injury scares to suppress the Los Angeles lineup enough for the win. In the third inning, Gonzales found himself in trouble as Taylor Ward stepped to the plate with men in scoring position.

Ward delivered a single into left field, but Winker and Suárez combined on a fantastic relay to get Phil Gosselin at home plate. In the process, Gonzales collided with on-deck batter Shohei Ohtani, and both players were visibly shaken up.

Gonzales would stay in the game but found trouble the following inning when he was struck with a line drive in the ankle/foot area. He once again would stay in the game, but ultimately gave up two runs on an RBI double to David Fletcher two batters later.

Seattle cashed in an insurance run when Sam Haggerty laced a double down the right field line, scoring Suárez. The trailing runner, Winker, was nabbed at home plate after ignoring an emphatic "stop" sign from third base coach Manny Acta.

Fletcher struck again with an RBI groundout the following inning, making the score 6-3 in favor of the Mariners. Gonzales was done after six innings, finishing his day with seven strikeouts and three earned runs surrendered.

Andrés Muñoz took over in the seventh and posted a fantastic frame, getting Ohtani out for the second time this series. Penn Murfee handled the eighth and Paul Sewald closed things out for the Mariners in the 6-3 win.

The victory gives the Mariners a record of 59-51 on the year, tied with the Rays for the second wild-card in the American League. Seattle got a much-needed series split with the AL East leading Yankees coming to town Monday night. Logan Gilbert will take the hill, facing Jameson Taillon.