Mariners' Comeback Attempt Falls Short Against Yankees on Wednesday
The Seattle Mariners dropped game three of a four-game set against the New York Yankees on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. The final score was 7-3 and the loss drops the M's to 27-23 overall. The Yankees are now an American League best 34-17 on the year. Both teams are currently division leaders. The M's trailed 5-0 into the eighth inning before Cal Raleigh hit a three-run homer, but it wasn't enough to fuel another comeback.
The Overwhelming Story:
Even though the Mariners came back from the dead and won on Monday night in game one of this series, we shouldn't forget about the continued lack of offense for this group. The M's were scoreless again through 7.0 innings on this night, and though they've already gotten what they need out of this series, it's still frustrating to see the continued prolonged droughts.
Furthermore, after getting roughed up by Baltimore in his last time out, Bryce Miller was knocked around again by a good lineup. Aaron Judge got him for a homer and Juan Soto got him for two. The Yankees actually scored all seven runs on home runs between those blasts, and an eighth-inning shot from Alex Verdugo.
The Big Plays:
All the big plays in this one were homers.... Here was Judge in the first:
And Soto in the third...
And Raleigh in the eighth for the M's: It was his 11th of the year, which leads all catchers.
Odds and Ends:
JP Crawford got his second hit since being activated back off the injured list... Julio Rodriguez continues to have an uneven season, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts...Dylan Moore added two more hits...The M's trotted out a different lineup featuring Mitch Haniger in the eight spot...Cody Bolton, who has struggled this year, struck out Soto with the bases loaded in the seventh...Thursday's game is at 9:35 a.m. PT and then it's off to Washington.
