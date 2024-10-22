Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. Set to Attend First NBA Game For LeBron and Bronny James
The NBA season opens up on Tuesday night with a two-game schedule. First, the defending champion Boston Celtics will host the New York Knicks as they raise the banner from last year's championship.
Then, in the nightcap, the Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves (7:00 p.m. PT). That will be one of the most anticipated matchups in basketball history as it could mark the first time that a father-son duo takes the court in the same NBA game.
LeBron James, among the most accomplished players in professional sports history, is entering his 22nd NBA season. He'll do so with his son Bronny (20) alongside him in a Lakers uniform. Bronny was drafted by the Lakers this past summer out of USC.
If and when LeBron and Bronny take the court together, they will join Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. and his father Ken Griffey Sr. as father-son duos to play together on the same team. And the Griffey's will be there to see it, according to Malika Andrews of ESPN.
Griffey Jr. was selected No. 1 overall by the Mariners in the 1987 Major League Baseball draft and made his debut in 1989. He became one of the best players in baseball history, hitting 630 home runs and earning induction to the Baseball of Fame in 2016.
Griffey Sr. was a 19-year veteran who played for the Cincinnati Reds, New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves and Mariners. In 1990, the duo hit back-to-back home runs in one of the most iconic moments in baseball history. Griffey Sr. played 21 games with the Mariners in 1990 and 30 more in 1991. That was the end of his big league career.
While Senior didn't have the career that Junior did, to play 19 years is an incredible accomplishment. He hit 152 career homers and drove in 859 runs. He was a three-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion with the Reds.
