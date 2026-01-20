A closer look at Mariners' new international signing Juan Rijo

Late last week, the Seattle Mariners signed some of the top global talents on MLB International Signing Day, an event on which the franchise has had considerable success in the past. In the newest crop of talent, the top name is 17-year-old Juan Rijo, signed out of the Dominican Republic. The sweet-swinging outfielder was ranked the #12 international prospect by MLB Pipeline.

A left-handed hitter, Rijo hit the ball all over the field and has a patient stroke at the dish. He’s hit everywhere he’s been, including a strong track record of success in tournaments in his native Dominican Republic. He's versatile enough on defense that he can play all three outfield positions =, but is tagged for a future corner spot. With his potential power, that makes a lot of sense.

The @Mariners have signed 17-year-old Dominican outfielder Juan Rijo, MLB's No. 12 international prospect, for a reported $2.2 million.



Keep track of top international signings: https://t.co/3A9tV8afnB pic.twitter.com/QYrJmZ13B8 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) January 15, 2026

"Rijo is the type of late-blooming amateur prospect that would fly up Draft boards if he were eligible," MLB.com insider Jesse Borek wrote. "Having packed on solid weight to his 6-foot-1 frame while tapping more into his raw power, he’s given evaluators a vibe similar to JoJo Parker, whom Toronto selected with the eighth overall pick in last July’s MLB Draft."

Mariners continue to stock the system

Seattle has not only seen success on the field, but in their farm system as well. They captured the AL West Division title in 2025, while winning 90 games. In the meantime, they've assembled some of the best minor league talent in baseball today.

Adding to their already homegrown talents, this group will be added to the likes of top prospect Colt Emerson, and other rising stars such as Lazaro Motnes, Michael Arroyo, and Kade Anderson. The club already secured their best current MLB player, Julio Rodriguez, as part of International Signing Day several years ago, and the Mariners continue to find fantastic athletes on annual basis.

CLICK FOR MORE: Where Julio Rodriguez hits in the lineup will be key to his AL MVP chances

"Just a year ago, Seattle landed a pair of Top 50 international prospects in outfielder Yorger Bautista (SEA No. 10) and shortstop Kendry Martínez (No. 20)," Borek explained. "Bautista excelled during his first taste of the Dominican Summer League and appears primed for a further breakout in 2026. In ‘23, the club inked shortstop Felnin Celesten (No. 8) to a team-record $4.7 million bonus and has watched him blossom into a perennial Top 100 overall prospect candidate who got a taste of High-A as a 19-year-old this past season."

More Seattle Mariners News & Opinions