Mariners' Legend Meets Up with Team in Washington D.C. Ahead of Series Opener
Former Seattle Mariners' outfielder Mike Cameron paid the team a visit in Washington ahead of the series opener with the Nationals.
Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 had the information on "X:"
Mike Cameron just showed up. His first visit since the start of the season. Needless to say, the clubhouse just got loud.
First and foremost, Cameron still works for the Mariners on special assignments, so he always makes a few appearances per year, which is great to see. Secondly, it's always fun to see alumni come back to support the organization and to connect with the players. That isn't the case in every organization but the M's do a good job (mostly) at allowing alumni access to players and coaches.
Cameron really did the impossible for most Mariners fans: replace Ken Griffey Jr. in centerfield. After Griffey was traded to the Reds in 2000 for Cameron and a slew of others, Cameron became a fan favorite instantly. Over his four years with the M's, he helped the team get to the playoffs twice, and made the All-Star Game in 2001. He won two Gold Gloves with the M's over those four years and hit 25 homers in both 2001 and 2002.
In addition to the Mariners, he also played with the Chicago White Sox, Reds, New York Mets, San Diego Padres, Milwaukee Brewers, Boston Red Sox and Florida Marlins over his 17-year career.
He won three Gold Gloves in total, stole 297 bases and was a .249 career hitter.
