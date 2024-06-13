Mitch Haniger Walks It Off as M's Provide More Late-Game Drama in Latest Win
The Seattle Mariners provided late-game drama for the third time in as many days, beating the Chicago White Sox 2-1 in 10 innings at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday. The win moved the Mariners to a season-high 10 games over .500 at 40-30. As we do after every game, here's a look at what happened.
The Overwhelming Story
For the third night in a row, the M's needed a late-game rally to beat the worst team in baseball, but hey, however you can get it done right? Bryce Miller was phenomenal, firing 7.0 scoreless innings and the offense got a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th from Mitch Haniger to win it.
The Big Plays
Tied at 0-0 in the bottom of the seventh, Luke Raley connected for his seventh home run of the season. This made it 1-0 M's.
After Miller's 7.0 scoreless innings and Austin Voth's scoreless eighth, Luis Robert Jr. greeted Mike Baumann with a home run to tie the game in the top of the ninth.
In extra innings, Trent Thornton pitched around the ghost runner in the top of the 10th, setting the stage for Haniger's winner in the bottom half. With Raley at second, Mitch Garver flew out to left and Dom Canzone was intentionally walked. Haniger pinch hit for Victor Robles, working a nine-pitch at-bat before dumping this game-winning single into right field.
Odds and Ends
Baumann has no blown two save chances in the last four games and still has no saves in his career....Andres Munoz was unavailable after receiving more treatment on his ailing back but all tests came back clean.... Tests also came back clean on Bryan Woo's elbow and he'll be re-inserted into the rotation again soon...Canzone had two hits, including a double... Julio Rodriguez had no hits but did work an excellent walk against Michael Kopech in the ninth...Miller had eight strikeouts...It was the first M's walkoff for Haniger since August of 2022...The M's will go for the sweep on Thursday against the White Sox best pitcher, Garrett Crochet.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady