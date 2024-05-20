Seattle Mariners' Utility Player Suffers Awful Season-Ending Injury
Seattle Mariners' popular utility player Sam Haggerty has suffered a brutal, season-ending injury at Triple-A Tacoma.
Per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times on social media:
Sam Haggerty blew his Achilles on that play in the outfield. He’s done for the season. Brutal news for him
Haggerty was chasing down a fly ball while playing centerfield for Tacoma and collided the wall, which you can see below:
The 29-year-old switch-hitter is in his sixth year in the big leagues with the New York Mets and Mariners. He's only a lifetime .232 hitter but he is fondly remembered for his contributions to the 2022 drought-breaking Mariners.
That season, Haggerty played in 83 games and got 176 at-bats. He had five homers, 23 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Unfortunately, he couldn't play in the playoffs that season because of an injury suffered at the very end of the year.
He was hitting just .067 at the major league level this season with one RBI and one stolen base, which is part of the reason why he was optioned to Triple-A last week. Had he not gotten injured, he likely would have gotten more chances to contribute to this year's group.
In his absence, the M's will continue to utilize Dylan Moore and Luis Urias as utility type infielders. Moore, Luke Raley, and Dom Canzone can all move around the outfield. Cade Marlowe is also still in the minor league system.
The Mariners will play the New York Yankees on Monday night with first pitch at 4:05 p.m. PT. You can read our preview HERE:
