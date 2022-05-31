Welcome to Inside the Mariners—a FanNation website covering the Seattle Mariners here on the Sports Illustrated network!

Inside the Mariners is a one-stop shop for coverage on all aspects of the Mariners organization.

After you're done, check out the day one content we have to offer as the Mariners get set for a three-game series against the Orioles on Tuesday night:

Mariners to Get First Look at New 'Pitcher-Friendly' Version of Oriole Park

The left field walls at Oriole Park were moved back this past offseason, significantly cutting down on the arcade-style power shows the iconic stadium's smaller confines had previously made possible. Ty Dane Gonzalez breaks down the impact these changes have made thus far and what it means for the Mariners this week.

Analysis: Mariners Have Major Bench Problem

The Mariners are coming off a big series win against the Astros. However, as Colby Patnode writes, they may have lost out on a chance to sweep thanks to a lackluster bench.

Behind Enemy Lines: 6 Orioles Players to Know as Mariners Head to Baltimore For Three-Game Set

The Orioles don't seem like much at 21-29, but they have a fairly talented roster that runs deeper than the likes of Trey Mancini, Cedric Mullins and Anthony Santander. Before the Mariners kick off a three-game set in Baltimore, Ty Dane Gonzalez breaks down six O's to get acquainted with.

Analysis: Mariners Could Have Multiple Representatives at 2022 All-Star Game

The Mariners haven't been well-represented at the last few midsummer classics. But that could change in 2022, writes Colby Patnode.

Analysis: Mariners Bullpen's High-Leverage Woes and Why Scott Servais Isn't to Blame

The Mariners' bullpen has significantly regressed from where it was in 2021 and much of that has shown up in high-leverage situations. But Ty Dane Gonzalez writes that while some have pointed the finger at manager Scott Servais for these issues, lack of options—not bullpen management—are primarily at fault.