Inside the Mariners Talks With 2022 MLB Draft Prospect Ian Ritchie Jr.

Ian "J.R." Ritchie Jr. has been on MLB teams' radars since he got to high school. Last year, Diamondbacks shortstop Jordan Lawlar said Ritchie's breaking ball was the best he had ever seen. Now, Ritchie is expected to go in the first two rounds of the 2022 MLB Draft.

The decision to attend UCLA on a baseball scholarship or begin his professional career looms large; it is a decision Ritchie is still unsure about to this day. But one thing is for certain: he is the consensus top high school player out of Washington in this year's draft.

In the full, 45-minute interview above, Ritchie opens up about his climb to becoming a potential top pick in the upcoming draft. He also shares his perspective on the reputation of the Mariners' player development, his pitching mentality and if he thinks peanut butter belongs in the fridge or the pantry, among other things.

Fresh out of his high school graduation, Ritchie is not letting the national attention, interviews or draft combines/showcases deter him from enjoying the process.

For those who may be unaware, Ritchie is considered to be one of the most polished pitchers in this year's draft pool, which includes the collegiate circuit as well. Equipped with a fastball that touches 98 MPH and a good feel for his secondary offerings, Ritchie is best known for filling up the strike zone with his elite command.

In many ways, he is built in the same mold the Mariners' player development seems to prefer: durable, high-floor, polished arms that likely stick as starting pitchers (like George Kirby and Logan Gilbert). It is possible Washingtonians could see their hometown kid get taken by their hometown Mariners this draft, which is an outcome Ritchie would welcome.

Watch the video at the very top of the page for the full interview!