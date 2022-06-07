Skip to main content

Which Prospects Could Mariners Target With Pick No. 21 in 2022 MLB Draft?

Who could the Mariners target with their first-round pick in next month's draft? Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode discuss.

The Mariners entered the 2022 season with Baseball America's top-ranked farm system, but their consensus No. 1 prospect, outfielder Julio Rodríguez, has since graduated from prospect status and right-handed pitcher George Kirby is 18 major league innings away from joining him. Therefore, their farm system's standing has taken a considerable hit, though this is ultimately a good thing; it means their rebuild—from the player development side of things, at least—is going fairly according to plan.

Plus, Seattle will have an opportunity to replenish its talent pool come next month. That's when the 2022 MLB Draft kicks off during All-Star week in Los Angeles, running from July 17-19. Before that, however, there is still a College World Series to be played and more sleepless nights to be had for the league's 30 ballclubs. Nevertheless, the picture is starting to come more in focus as the draft fast approaches. 

So where could the Mariners go with their first-round pick, slotted at No. 21? Could they look to go up the middle with a catcher, second baseman, shortstop or centerfielder? Or will they revert back to their old ways and target a college arm after breaking trend with last year's selection of prep catcher Harry Ford?

Watch the video above as Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode discuss it all and even offer up some specific names to pay attention to. In addition, be sure to keep an eye out for more draft- and prospect-related content in the coming weeks here on Inside the Mariners. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

(Don't see the video? Try turning off AdBlocker!)

In This Article (1)

Seattle Mariners
Seattle Mariners

USATSI_17896843
Podcasts

Which Prospects Could Mariners Target With Pick No. 21 in 2022 MLB Draft?

By Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode1 minute ago
USATSI_18477953
Game Day

3 Up, 3 Down: Cal Raleigh, Bullpen Lead Mariners to Emotional 7-4 Win Over Astros

By Ty Dane Gonzalez10 hours ago
USATSI_18186505
Front Office

Mariners Trade-a-Day: David Robertson

By Colby Patnode22 hours ago
USATSI_18409820
Game Day

Behind Enemy Lines: How Astros' Top 7 Hitters Are Performing at Home as Mariners Head Out to Houston

By Ty Dane Gonzalez23 hours ago
USATSI_18462704
Game Day

3 Up, 3 Down: Eugenio Suárez Stays Hot to Lead Mariners to 6-5 Comeback Win Over Rangers

By Ty Dane GonzalezJun 5, 2022
USATSI_18460671
News

Mariners Release Pair of Minor League Pitchers

By Ty Dane GonzalezJun 5, 2022
USATSI_16160741
Front Office

Analysis: DFA'd Sunday, Willie Calhoun Should Be on Mariners' Radar

By Ty Dane GonzalezJun 5, 2022
DC8B4343-B276-4207-8F56-AC1A50D77C8A
News

Mariners Acquire LHP Ryan Borucki From Blue Jays

By Colby PatnodeJun 4, 2022