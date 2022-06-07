Which Prospects Could Mariners Target With Pick No. 21 in 2022 MLB Draft?

The Mariners entered the 2022 season with Baseball America's top-ranked farm system, but their consensus No. 1 prospect, outfielder Julio Rodríguez, has since graduated from prospect status and right-handed pitcher George Kirby is 18 major league innings away from joining him. Therefore, their farm system's standing has taken a considerable hit, though this is ultimately a good thing; it means their rebuild—from the player development side of things, at least—is going fairly according to plan.

Plus, Seattle will have an opportunity to replenish its talent pool come next month. That's when the 2022 MLB Draft kicks off during All-Star week in Los Angeles, running from July 17-19. Before that, however, there is still a College World Series to be played and more sleepless nights to be had for the league's 30 ballclubs. Nevertheless, the picture is starting to come more in focus as the draft fast approaches.

So where could the Mariners go with their first-round pick, slotted at No. 21? Could they look to go up the middle with a catcher, second baseman, shortstop or centerfielder? Or will they revert back to their old ways and target a college arm after breaking trend with last year's selection of prep catcher Harry Ford?

Watch the video above as Ty Dane Gonzalez and Colby Patnode discuss it all and even offer up some specific names to pay attention to. In addition, be sure to keep an eye out for more draft- and prospect-related content in the coming weeks here on Inside the Mariners.

