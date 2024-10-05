MLB Pipeline Reveals How Many Top 100 Prospects the Seattle Mariners Now Have

📈 New rankings are in 📈



We have five players in the latest update to @MLBPipeline’s Top 100 Prospects list:



2️⃣7️⃣ Colt Emerson

3️⃣8️⃣ Cole Young

4️⃣7️⃣ Lazaro Montes

4️⃣9️⃣ Harry Ford

6️⃣6️⃣ Felnin Celesten pic.twitter.com/MNlUwomlk6