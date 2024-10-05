MLB Pipeline Reveals How Many Top 100 Prospects the Seattle Mariners Now Have
At the major league level, the Seattle Mariners had a tough season.
Though they finished a respectable 85-77 on the year, the M's squandered a 10.0 game lead in the American League West and ended up missing the playoffs by 1.0 game for the second straight year.
There are real questions for the big-league club including what they do at second base and third base in 2025, as well as how much money they'll spend to augment the roster.
However, organizationally, the systems appear strong. The M's boast continuity in the front office, have developed a solid program for cultivating pitching, and they've continued to build a solid minor league foundation.
In fact, in the newest MLB Pipeline rankings, the Mariners now have five prospects ranked in the Top 100 of the sport.
Mariners Player Development posted the information on "X:"
New rankings are in
We have five players in the latest update to ’s Top 100 Prospects list:
Colt Emerson (27)
Cole Young (38)
Lazaro Montes (47)
Harry Ford (49)
Felnin Celesten (66)
Emerson, Young, and Celesten are all middle infielders while Ford is a catcher and Montes is an outfielder. Young is the closest to big-league ready and could even challenge for the second base job at the outset of 2025.
It will be interesting to see how the M's handle the prospects moving forward. Will they develop them in-house and hope to keep a steady wave of contention as they've done in the past, or will they get aggressive and package any or all of them up to go get certified major league talent to help the team get back to the playoffs - and beyond?
It's one of the many questions the Mariners will have to answer this offseason.
