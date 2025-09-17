SI

Cal Raleigh Was Speechless After Historic Two Home Run Game

Raleigh broke a Mickey Mantle record, then tied Ken Griffey Jr. for another record. No big deal.

Madison Williams

Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh hit two home runs on Tuesday night and made MLB history.
In the Mariners' 10th-straight win on Tuesday night, a 12–5 victory over the Royals, American League MVP hopeful Cal Raleigh had a truly historic performance.

Raleigh notched his 55th and 56th home runs of the 2025 season. With the first homer, he surpassed the legend Mickey Mantle for the most home runs by a switch hitter in a single season. Raleigh's second homer of the night tied him with Ken Griffey Jr. for the most home runs hit by a Mariners player in a single season. That's pretty good company to join on both regards.

MLB Network interviewed Raleigh after his monumental performance, and he acknowledged that it hasn't fully sunk in how historic this game was for him.

"My name shouldn't be in the same sentence with those guys, Mickey Mantle and Ken Griffey Jr.," Raleigh said. "I don't really have words for it, I don't really know what to say. I'm sure one day it will set in."

Raleigh has led MLB in home runs for the majority of the season, and he now holds a three-homer lead over the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber as of Tuesday night.

There's still time left this season for Raleigh to continue increasing his home run total and etching his name in even more history books.

