Miami’s loanDepot Park Awarded 2026 World Baseball Classic
International baseball is coming back to Miami.
The MLB Players Association has announced the venues for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, the sport’s most prestigious international tournament. They’re coming back to Miami with the news that Miami’s loanDepot Park will host all three rounds for the second consecutive tournament.
loanDepot Park was the first venue to host all three rounds when the tournament was last played, in 2023, and it went so well that it’s going to be done again. Marlins principal owner and chairman Bruce Sherman is excited for the selection of Miami, saying:
Following a record-breaking World Baseball Classic in 2023, loanDepot Park showcased that it is the home of international baseball, and we are proud to once again bring the incredible tournament back to South Florida, the go-to destination for jewel global events. It is a tremendous honor to once again serve as host for all three rounds, including the prestigious final, and on behalf of our entire team and the greater Miami area I would like to express our gratitude to Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association for the recognition.
Miami’s not the only MLB stadium that will host games in 2026, as Houston’s Minute Maid Park was selected for the first time. Houston will be the ninth different MLB part to host tournament games.
Other hosts will be the Tokyo Dome in Japan (6th time) and Hiram Bithorn Stadium in Puerto Rico (4th time).
More information, including ticketing info, can be found at worldbaseballclassic.com.